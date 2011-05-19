Upfronts 2011: Adult Swim Commissions New Series, Specials

Click here for full coverage of the 2011 upfronts

Adult Swim will add several new series and specials to its lineup as it looks to build on its appeal to young viewers.

The network -- which shares channel space with Cartoon Network and airs between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. -- announced during its Jay-Z led Wednesday night upfront presentation the launch of three new scripted series set to premiere this fall. The Heart, She Holler is a new live-action satirical soap opera that looks at the "emotional Hee-Hawification of America;" China, IL follows two self-obsessed history teachers working at a state university in China, Illinois; and the animated Tight Bros follows two moronic "clergybros" who are on a quest for fat beats, hot chicks and tricked out cell phones, according to network officials.

The two shows join previously announced series NTSF:SD:SUV:: (National Terrorism Strike Force: San Diego: Sport Utility Vehicle) and Black Dynamite on Adult Swim's schedule.

The network will also air The Venture Bros.Special -From the Ladle To The Grave: The Story Of Shallow Gravy based on the network's popular animated series.

Adult Swim also announced several pilot series currently in development including a Bob Odenkirk-produced live action comedy Regal Productions; a Nick Cannon-created project The Dummiez; a Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg animated sitcom Rolling With Dad; and untitled projects with music entity Major Lazer, hip hop group Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All, and producers Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the network said.

The network will look to build on its ratings growth among young viewers. The network's eight-hour block ranks as cable's best for total day delivery of adults 18-34 and adults 18-49, the network said.