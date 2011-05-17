Upfronts 2011: ABC Unveils Fall Primetime Schedule

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts.

Click here to watch preview clips and trailers from ABC's new shows

ABC ordered 13 new series for the 2011-12 TV season as

part of its schedule announced May 17 that aims for stability for its

established hits while launching big shows throughout the year, including

opening up a new night of comedy on Tuesdays.

Two new comedies, the Tim Allen vehicle Last Man

Standing and Man Up, about three men redefining what it means to me

a "real man" in the modern age, will anchor Tuesday nights this fall, leading

into the Dancing With the Stars results show. Besides hoping to

extend the success ABC has seen in comedy on Wednesdays with Modern Family

and The Middle, ABC Entertainment Group President Paul Lee sees the two

new comedies as appealing to a broader audience of men and families than the

network's core female viewership.

In the months that DWTS is not on the air,

Tuesdays will expand to two hours of comedy, with Cougar Town joining at

9 and new laffer Apartment 23 at 9:30. Apartment 23 stars Drema

Walker as a Midwestern girl who's big city dreams are dashed her first week in

New York when she finds herself living with a swindler roommate (Krysten

Ritter).

Moving Cougar Town up a night gives this year's

promising midseason entry Happy Endings the plum post-Modern Family

time slot in Wednesdays this fall. "We think it has huge potential," Lee said

of the relationship comedy during a press conference Tuesday morning. New

half-hour Suburgatory, about a single dad who unwillingly moves his

teenage daughter from New York City to the suburbs, will launch at 8:30 with

drama Revenge, starring Emily Van Camp as a woman out for vengeance in

her childhood Hamptons neighborhood, at the 10 p.m. hour.

ABC is sticking with reality on Fridays, shifting Sunday

anchor Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to the night followed by Shark

Tank at 9. The move of Makeover and the recent cancellation of Brothers

& Sisters frees up the space to launch two new dramas on Sunday. "I

have always felt that Sunday night is a real place for appointment television,"

Lee says, and he will put two of his most ambitious shows there -- modern dark

fairy tale Once Upon a Time and the 1960s period piece Pan Am -

sandwiching the successful but aging Desperate Housewives.

With so many new shows launching in the fall, Lee was

looking for stability from the rest of ABC's schedule for its returning series.

Monday nights will return intact with Dancing With the Stars leading

into Castle, the latter of which Lee said has "really found its groove"

and given ABC a solid procedural. Body of Proof will return for a second

season in its same Tuesday at 10 p.m. time slot and the twin pairings of Grey's

Anatomy and Private Practice remain on Thursday.

Anchoring Thursday night is the rebooted Charlie's

Angels, which Lee calls "pure candy." The series, which was part of an

escapist genre of television alongside shows like Happy Days and The

Love Boat when it first ran on ABC in the 1970s, is not the only on ABC's

schedule that has a fairy tale or fantasy aspect to it, which was done so

somewhat strategically.

"We thought at the beginning that these are times when

fairy tales play strongly, but what really gets it onto the schedule is the

pilot," Lee told reporters. "It's a time when I think people are looking for

pure entertainment, and I think television can really provide that."

ABC will premiere seven of its 13 new series in the fall,

saving plenty for midseason as part of Lee's strategy to have more originals on

the network year-round. "I think you can see as much strength in midseason as

there is in the fall," Lee said. He's eyeing a spring debut for Southern soap Good

Christian Belles and the adventure drama The River, while thriller Missing,

Shonda Rhime's Scandal and cross-dressing comedy Work It remain

unscheduled.

But don't expect Lee to launch all of his fall shows in a

single week come September. "I don't want to see seven new shows in one week

where we can only put the network behind two or three of them," he said.

Asked at the press conference where ABC's singing

competition show is (a reference to NBC's year-round scheduling of The

Sing-Off and The Voice and Fox's The X Factor and American

Idol), Lee said that ABC wouldn't rule out doing one but that they are

happy with their reality tent pole of Dancing With the Stars, adding "we

are trying to zig while others zag somewhat."

Reality series The Bachelor and Secret

Millionaire are both renewed and will return in midseason.

ABC's fall primetime schedule is as follows (all times listed are

Eastern; new shows are in bold):

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. Dancing With the Stars

10:00 p.m.Castle

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. Last Man Standing

8:30 p.m. Man Up

9:00 p.m. Dancing With the Stars the Results Show

10:00 p.m. Body of Proof

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. The Middle

8:30 p.m. Suburgatory

9:00 p.m. Modern Family

9:30 p.m. Happy Endings

10:00 p.m. Revenge

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. Charlie's Angels

9:00 p.m. Grey's Anatomy

10:00 p.m Private Practice

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

9:00 p.m. Shark Tank

10:00 p.m. 20/20



SATURDAY

8:00 p.m. Saturday Night College Football

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m.Once Upon a Time

9:00 p.m. Desperate Housewives

10:00 p.m. Pan Am