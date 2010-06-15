Upfronts 2010: TBS, TNT, TruTV Wrap Sales

UpfrontCentral: Complete Coverage from B&C

Turner Broadcasting said June 15 that it has completed upfront sales

for its cable entertainment networks TBS, TNT and TruTV.

The announcement follows the swift completion of negotiations between

ad buyers and the broadcast networks. After the recession led to price

rollbacks last year, this year the market seems to have quickly

established a norm of price increases between 5% and 9%. Turner, always

aggressive in pricing, was on the high end of that, sources said.

"We

experienced very strong demand for our inventory," said David Levy,

president of sales, distribution and sports, Turner Broadcasting System,

in a statement. Levy added that "it's still early to share details, but

we're seeing strength within Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, as well as

news with CNN. These networks are all in a strong position to garner

their fair share of Upfront commitments."