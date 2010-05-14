Upfronts 2010: TBS Picks Up Comedy 'Glory Daze'

Upfront Central: Complete Coverage from B&C

TBS is adding an one-hour comedy to its sitcom slate. The network announced Friday (May 14), a pick

up for Glory Daze, a comedy about a group of friends navigating life after college in 1980s Wisconsin. Tim Meadows headlines the cast.





Glory Daze is slated to bow in late 2010.



In a statement, Michael Wright, executive VP and head of programming for TBS, TNT and TCM,

described Glory Daze as "a sharply written, laugh-out-loud comedy."

"The time is right for this feel-good, funny and fresh take on college life in the ‘80s."

The comedy is being produced by TBS Productions. Walt Becker and

Michael LeSieur co-star and serve as executive producers. They also

wrote the pilot episode.



The announcement comes as TBS, TNT and TCM head into their annual joint upfront presentation

May 19 in New York.