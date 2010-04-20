Upfronts 2010: Scripps Sells "360" Approach To Branding

Upfront Central: Complete coverage from B&C

In its upfront presentation to advertisers Tuesday (April 20) Scripps Networks made a "360" approach to branding, touting its lifestyle category dominance on TV, online and on other platforms.

The company kicked off the presentation with its latest addition, Travel Channel, before delving into home improvement and gardening networks HGTV and DIY Network, music channel Great American Country, mainstay Food Network and the upcoming Cooking Channel.

Scripps made product integration a focal point of the presentation, using the tagline "Our Brands For The Life Of Your Brands." The company also made its "360" degree reach a recurring theme across the networks, with each promoting their online and mobile platforms, as well as other platforms like Food Network Magazine, in addition to the bread and butter television product.

Food Network used the example of how it integrated Viva paper towels into a program starring Sunny Anderson, then extended the campaign to its online and print products, with Anderson still attached.

HGTV and DIY previewed their vast new slates, with HGTV debuting 14 new series this year, seven of which are design shows. DIY has 17 new programs on tap.

For the upcoming Cooking Channel, Food Network president Brooke Johnson announced that Rachael Ray, Emeril Lagasse and Bobby Flay would be producing and starring in shows for the channel, with the "in the kitchen" atmosphere that helped Food Network establish a foothold on the cable scene.