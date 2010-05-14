Upfronts 2010: Pick-Ups Continue Ahead of Upfront Week

Upfront Central: Complete Coverage from B&C

As next week's broadcast upfront week approaches,

ABC confirmed it renewed freshman drama

V and picked up six new series for next season, while NBC

reportedly renewed bubble show

Chuck.

In addition to Wednesday's pickup of NoOrdinary Family

and the

V renewal, ABC on Thursday, May 13 picked up three dramas and two

comedies.

The new ABC dramas are My Generation

(formerly known as

Generation Y), Detroit 1-8-7 and The Whole Truth.

ABC describes My Generation, from ABC

Studios, as a scripted documentary-style dramedy that follows a group of

former high school classmates over the past 10 years. Writer Noah

Hawley executive produces along with Warren Littlefield,

Henrik Bastin, Peter Magnasson and Martin Piersson. Craig Gillespie

directs.

Detroit 1-8-7, also from ABC Studios, is

from writer-exec producer Jason Richman. Seen through the cameras of a

fictitious documentary crew, 187 Detroit is a real but humorous look at

Detroit's top homicide division, says ABC.

Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman and David Zabel join Richman as exec

producers. Jeffrey Nachmanoff directs. Michael Imperioli is among the

cast.



The Whole Truth, from Bonanza Productions

Inc. in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Warner Bros.

Television, is from writer Tom Donaghy. Executive Producers are Jerry

Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and Alex Graves

(pilot only). Donaghy and KristieAnn Reed are co-exec producers. Graves

directs. It's described as a legal drama that shows both the defense

and prosecution sides equally. Rob Morrow, Joely Richardson and Eamonn

Walker are among the cast.

ABC's comedy pickups on Thursday are Happy

Endings,

Mr. Sunshine and Better Together.

Happy Endings is a single-camera comedy

from FanFare Production in association with Sony Pictures Television

about a couple who breaks up at the altar and how their group of friends

sorts out their alliances following the split.

David Caspe is writer-co-executive producer and executive producers are

Jamie Tarses, Jonathan Goff, Anthony Russo & Joe Russo. The Russos

direct.

Mr. Sunshine is also a single-camera

comedy from FanFare and Sony. The project is a Matthew Perry

Production, Shoe Money Productions, Barnow and Firek Productions and

FanFare Production in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Matthew Perry stars as a man who realizes on his 40th

birthday that he can't get by on his charm. Perry is a writer along with

Alex Barnow & Mark Firek. He also exec produces, along with Thomas

Schlamme, Alex Barnow, Mark Firek and Jamie Tarses.

Schlamme directs. Allison Janney is also among the cast.

Better Together (fka COUPLES) is a

multi-camera comedy from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with

Silver and Gold Productions and Warner Bros. Television and writer-exec

producer Shana Goldberg-Meehan. James Burrows

directs. It's a romantic comedy about two couples, one in a very slow

moving relationship, the other in a fast one.

Numerous reports indicated NBC was back on board

with bubble show

Chuck, which struggled to get its current season order, although

an NBC spokeswoman would not confirm a deal. Meantime, the fate of theLaw & Order flagship remained up in the air Thursday.