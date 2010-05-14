Upfronts 2010: Pick-Ups Continue Ahead of Upfront Week
As next week's broadcast upfront week approaches,
ABC confirmed it renewed freshman drama
V and picked up six new series for next season, while NBC
reportedly renewed bubble show
Chuck.
In addition to Wednesday's pickup of NoOrdinary Family
and the
V renewal, ABC on Thursday, May 13 picked up three dramas and two
comedies.
The new ABC dramas are My Generation
(formerly known as
Generation Y), Detroit 1-8-7 and The Whole Truth.
ABC describes My Generation, from ABC
Studios, as a scripted documentary-style dramedy that follows a group of
former high school classmates over the past 10 years. Writer Noah
Hawley executive produces along with Warren Littlefield,
Henrik Bastin, Peter Magnasson and Martin Piersson. Craig Gillespie
directs.
Detroit 1-8-7, also from ABC Studios, is
from writer-exec producer Jason Richman. Seen through the cameras of a
fictitious documentary crew, 187 Detroit is a real but humorous look at
Detroit's top homicide division, says ABC.
Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman and David Zabel join Richman as exec
producers. Jeffrey Nachmanoff directs. Michael Imperioli is among the
cast.
The Whole Truth, from Bonanza Productions
Inc. in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Warner Bros.
Television, is from writer Tom Donaghy. Executive Producers are Jerry
Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and Alex Graves
(pilot only). Donaghy and KristieAnn Reed are co-exec producers. Graves
directs. It's described as a legal drama that shows both the defense
and prosecution sides equally. Rob Morrow, Joely Richardson and Eamonn
Walker are among the cast.
ABC's comedy pickups on Thursday are Happy
Endings,
Mr. Sunshine and Better Together.
Happy Endings is a single-camera comedy
from FanFare Production in association with Sony Pictures Television
about a couple who breaks up at the altar and how their group of friends
sorts out their alliances following the split.
David Caspe is writer-co-executive producer and executive producers are
Jamie Tarses, Jonathan Goff, Anthony Russo & Joe Russo. The Russos
direct.
Mr. Sunshine is also a single-camera
comedy from FanFare and Sony. The project is a Matthew Perry
Production, Shoe Money Productions, Barnow and Firek Productions and
FanFare Production in association with Sony Pictures Television.
Matthew Perry stars as a man who realizes on his 40th
birthday that he can't get by on his charm. Perry is a writer along with
Alex Barnow & Mark Firek. He also exec produces, along with Thomas
Schlamme, Alex Barnow, Mark Firek and Jamie Tarses.
Schlamme directs. Allison Janney is also among the cast.
Better Together (fka COUPLES) is a
multi-camera comedy from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with
Silver and Gold Productions and Warner Bros. Television and writer-exec
producer Shana Goldberg-Meehan. James Burrows
directs. It's a romantic comedy about two couples, one in a very slow
moving relationship, the other in a fast one.
Numerous reports indicated NBC was back on board
with bubble show
Chuck, which struggled to get its current season order, although
an NBC spokeswoman would not confirm a deal. Meantime, the fate of theLaw & Order flagship remained up in the air Thursday.
