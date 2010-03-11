Upfronts 2010: Nickelodeon Looks to The Future With Five Pillar Strategy

Nickelodeon pitched advertisers and media buyers on a

five-pillar approach to growth in 2010.

Nickelodeon President Cyma Zarghami was joined by teen pop

star Justin Bieber, Nick stars Miranda Cosgrove and Victoria Justice and band

Big Time Rush to make the pitch Thursday morning (March 11) at the Manhattan Center

ballroom in New York.

The five areas Zarghami outlined were to continue Nick's

leadership in animation, "win with tweens," "ignite our family position,"

expand the Nick brand and "supercharge key franchises."

"Every decision, every investment, everything we've done for

the past few years serves at least one of these," Zarghami said. "It is

listening to kids every day that has kept our business successful, and it is

our success that has inspired us to expand our audience."

For its key franchises, Zarghami pointed to Dora the

Explorer, now entering its 10th year on the channel. Dora is at

the center of a new pro-social initiative called Beyond the Backpack, which

aims to help preschoolers prepare for going to school for the first time. Nick

also has other Dora-themed events throughout the year.

With regards to expanding its brand, Nick is entering the

franchise film business, serving as a producer, along with sister company

Paramount Pictures, on Avatar-The Last Airbender.Avatar aired as

a cartoon on Nickelodeon from 2005-2008. M. Night Shyamalan has been tapped to

write, direct and produce the film, which will be released on July 2, timed to

the July 4 weekend.

To "ignite" its position with families, the network is

looking to Nick at Nite. The start time for Nick at Nite was moved up to 8

p.m., where the channel programs acquired family sitcoms like Everybody

Hates Chris, Malcolm in the Middle, George Lopez and Home

Improvement, as well as original series Glenn Martin, DDS. The goal

behind the switch was to build a programming block that families would watch

together.

To help "win with tweens" Nick is once again looking to its

existing lineup to develop shows based on current talent, as well as discovering

new talent that would appeal to younger Millenials.

Among the new shows are Victorious, which stars

Victoria Justice from the network's Zoey 101.

In the animation field, Nick will premiere the second new

show from DreamWorks Animation in 2010, Kung Fu Panda: The Series, and

will also debut new animated shows from the creators of Jimmy Neutron: Boy

Genius and The Backyardigans.

The six new series Nick will premiere in 2010 are:

Live action:

House of Anubis (working title), originally developed

for Nickelodeon in Holland,

the show follows eight students trying to solve a mystery at an English

boarding school. The series is slates for fall 2010.

Victorious, which sees Justice navigating life at an

elite performing arts school. Nick hitmaker Dan Schneider is behind the series,

which will premiere after the Kids Choice Awards March 27.

Animated:

Kung Fu Panda: The Series, based on the DreamWorks

Animation film.

Planet Sheen, a spinoff of Jimmy Neutron, and

starring Sheen Guevera Estevez from that series.

T.U.F.F. Puppy, from producer Butch Hartman, follows

a puppy recruited into a secret crimefighting organization, T.U.F.F.

Bubble Guppies, which is described as an interactive,

animated variety show for preschoolers, from the team behind The

Backyardigans.

Also on tap are five new shows for Nick's digital networks,

TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr.

Gigantic, a live action series from Reveille

following a fictional "it" kid in Hollywood.

The series is being developed for TeenNick.

Voltron Panthera Force, an animated series picked up

by Nicktoons.

Dragon Ball Z Kai, which will premiere on Nicktoons

in May 2010.

A revamped Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, set

to debut on Nicktoons

Dino Dan, a hybrid live action-CGI series which is

for Nick Jr.

The 16 returning series on Nickelodeon are:

Live action:

iCarly, True Jackson: VP, BrainSurge, Nick

News with Linda Ellerbee, Big Time Rush and The Troop.

Animated:

Spongebob Squarepants, The Penguins of Madagascar,

The Fairly Oddparents, Fanboy and Chum Chum and Glenn Martin,

DDS.

Preschool:

Team Umizoomi, Go, Diego, Go!, The Wonder

Pets, The Backyardigans and Dora The Explorer.