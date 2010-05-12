Upfronts 2010: Network Pick-Ups Abound

Upfront

With next

week's

broadcast network upfront

presentations just days away, it's decision-making time. NBC and Fox are

first up to present their new season lineups to advertisers, with events

scheduled for May 17 in New York. Pickup news came out of both outlets

Wednesday (May 12). ABC, which presents May 18, also had a pick-up, and

FX ordered a pilot for a new comedy.

NBC announced on Wednesday

that it green-lit the new

romantic comedy Perfect Couples for its 2010-11 season.

The show is the sixth scripted series to get an order for the new season

on

NBC. The network describes the show as depicting the misadventures

of three couples as they struggle to find out what makes the ideal

relationship. Jon Pollack (30 Rock) and Scott Silveri (Friends)

are the executive producers while Andy Ackerman (Seinfeld, The

New

Adventures of Old Christine) is the director. The series is produced

by Universal Media Studios.

Fox renewed Lie to Me and Human Target and

picked up five pilots Wednesday, according to reports, including posts

on The

Hollywood Reporter's The

Live Feed blog.

Fox declined to comment on or confirm any of the pick-up news in advance

of

their presentation Monday. The new shows reportedly getting the go-ahead

at Fox

include: Mitch Hurwitz's latest comedy Wilde Kingdom, starring

Will

Arnett as a jerk who falls in love with a nice girl; Shawn Ryan's

Chicago-set

police drama RideAlong; a drama set in the oil world industry in

Texas

that is likely to be called Midland or Lone Star; and

single-camera comedies Traffic Light and Keep Hope Alive.

ABC

ordered No Ordinary Family, about a family with new-found superpowers

starring Michael Chiklis, to series. The project, from ABC Studios, is

written and exec produced by Jon Feldman and Greg Berlanti. Morgan

Wandell and David Semel also are exec producing and Semel

directs.Continuing its push into the comedy business,

FX ordered

pilot production of the live-action comedy Wilfred, the network

announced Wednesday. It is based on the Australian series of the same

title and

was adapted for FX by David Zuckerman (Family Guy). Jason Gann,

who

co-created and starred in the Australian series, has signed to star in

the

pilot.

"Wilfred is about a guy, the girl next door, and

[a]

mixed-breed dog, Wilfred, who is part Labrador retriever and part

Russell Crowe

on a bender," said Zuckerman in a statement. He wrote the adapted pilot

script and serves as executive producer, along with exec producers Rich

Frank,

Paul Frank and Jeff Kwatinetz of Prospect Park (Royal Pains), and

Joe

Connor and Ken Conner of Renegade, producers of the Australian version

of

Wilfred. Gann will serve as co-executive producer.