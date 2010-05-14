Upfronts 2010: NBC Renews 'Chuck,' Adds Four More Scripted Series

Upfront Central: Complete Coverage from B&C

NBC has renewed the cult hit Chuck and added four more scripted series to its growing list of pick-ups for the 2010-11 season.

The Cape, Outlaw, Harry's Law and the comedy Friends With Benefits will join the NBC line-up next season.

Angela Bromstad, president,

primetime entertainment, NBC and Universal Media Studios made the

announcement May 14, hours after breaking the news that Law & Order

would have its series finale May 24, ending a 20-year run on NBC.

"The

addition of these four inventive series to our new scripted lineup

demonstrates a wide spectrum of creative stories," Bromstad said in a

statement.

"We are featuring popular, top-flight stars along with a strong pedigree of successful writer-producers.

Likewise, Chuck has proven its enduring appeal."

Chuck

concludes its third season May 24 with a two-hour finale. It is

averaging a 2.4 rating, 6 share in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers

overall. The show also gets a 22% bump in the demo when 7-day,

time-shifted viewing is factored in.

The

latest pick-ups join previously announced Law & Order spin-off LOLA

(Law & Order: Los Angeles), Perfect Couples, Chase, Undercovers,

The Event, Love Bites and Outsourced. NBC will make its pitch to

advertisers May 17 at its upfront presentation in New York.

The Cape is about an honest cop on a corrupt police force, who finds himself framed for a series of murders and presumed dead. It is from Universal

Media Studios and BermanBraun production from Executive Producer/Creator Thomas Wheeler (Empire), Executive Producer/Director

Simon West (Con Air), the executive producing team of Gail Berman and

Lloyd Braun and executive producer Gene Stein.

Outlaw

stars Jimmy Smits as a Supreme Court justice who abruptly quits to

return to private practice where he's determined to help "the little

guy." It's from Universal

Media Studios and Conan O'Brien's Conaco productions. John Eisendrath

is executive producer along with O'Brien, Terry George (Hotel Rwanda),

Jeff Ross and David Kissinger (Andy Barker, P.I.).

Harry's Law

is a legal drama from David E. Kelley (The Practice, Boston Legal)

starring Oscar winner Kathy Bates as a disillusioned ex-lawyer who is

drawn back into legal work by two young idealistic lawyers. It is produced

by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with David E. Kelley Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Kelley and Bill D'Elia are executive producers.

Friends

With Benefits is a half-hour comedy from Brian Grazer revolving around

a group of twenty-something singles navigating the dating world. Grazer

and

David Nevins are executive producers for Imagine Television.

Also serving as executive producers are David Dobkin, who

directed the pilot, writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and

Jeff Kleeman.

Friends With Benefits is a production of 20th Century Fox Television, Imagine Television and Big Kid Pictures.