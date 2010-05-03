Upfronts 2010: NBC Picks Up Abrams' 'Undercovers'

Upfront Central: Complete Upfront Coverage

NBC has ordered J.J. Abrams's Undercovers for the 2010-11 season, the network announced May 3. The drama is NBC's first scripted pick-up for next season and was expected considering the show's pedigree.

Abrams (Lost, Fringe), Josh Reims and Bryan Burk are executive producers. Abrams and Reims wrote the pilot, which cost $10 million, according to sources. Abrams also directed the pilot, the first time he's helmed one since the two-hour pilot of Lost. Undercovers, from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television, is about husband and wife CIA agents who front as Los Angeles caterers.

"Having J.J. on our creative team is a great reason for celebration," Angela Bromstad, president of Primetime Entertainment, NBC and Universal Media Studios, said in a statement. "In Undercovers, J.J. and Josh have found a breakout couple that is rich in character and brimming with romance and action."