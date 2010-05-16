Upfronts 2010: NBC Orders 14 New Shows, Keeps Thursday as Single Night of Comedy

Upfront Central: Complete Coverage from B&C

NBC has picked up a hefty 14 new shows for the 2010-11 season, the network is expected to announce May 17 during its upfront presentation in New York. This fall it will launch five new dramas, one new half-hour comedy and the hour dramedy Love Bites from Sex and the City producer Cindy Chupack.

Love Bites will air Thursdays at 10 p.m. That night will remain NBC's single night of comedy, despite expectations that the network would attempt to establish a sitcom beach-head on a second night. Outsourced is slated to get the plum post-Office slot at 9:30 p.m. displacing 30 Rock, which will move to 8:30 p.m. Community will anchor the night at 8 p.m. (Community and Parenthood are the only scripted shows from this year's freshman class that are returning.)

Parks and Recreation will be held for midseason. The network also has multiple new comedies in the wings including Perfect Couples and a single-camera comedy from Paul Reiser.

NBC previously announced several pickups including J.J. Abrams' Undercovers, Jerry Bruckheimer's Chase and David E. Kelley's Harry's Law.

Undercovers is expected to anchor Wednesday nights where it will lead into a Law & Order block, with Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m. and newest spin-off Law & Order: Los Angeles (LOLA) at 10 p.m.

Chuck is expected to anchor Monday nights followed by The Event and Chase.

Chuck, which has a small but loyal fan base, got the green light last week. Heroes was not as lucky, as NBC officially pulled the plug on the supernatural drama. Mercy and Trauma have also been cancelled. And the network declined to pick up Law & Order for what would have been a record breaking 21st season.

News of the network's schedule and contents of its May 17 upfront event leaked out May 16 after a reporter from The Hollywood Reporter crashed an upfront rehearsal at the New York Hilton.

NBC FALL 2010 SCHEDULE

*New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. Chuck

9-10 p.m. THE EVENT

10-11 p.m. CHASE

TUESDAY

8-10 p.m. The Biggest Loser

10-11 p.m. Parenthood

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. UNDERCOVERS

9-10 p.m. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

10-11 p.m. LAW & ORDER: LOS ANGELES

THURSDAY

8- 8:30 p.m. Community

8:30-9 p.m. 30 Rock

9-9:30 p.m. The Office

9:30-10 p.m. OUTSOURCED

10-11 p.m. LOVE BITES

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. Who Do You Think You Are?/SCHOOL PRIDE

9-10 p.m. Dateline NBC

10-11 p.m. OUTLAW

SATURDAY

Encore programming

SUNDAY

7- 8:15 p.m. Football Night in America

8:215-11:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football

SUNDAY (beginning March 2011)

7-8 p.m. Dateline NBC

8-9 p.m. Minute to Win It

9-11 p.m. The Celebrity Apprentice