Upfronts 2010: MTV Picks Up 'Teen Wolf,' 'Skins'
MTV's scripted
initiative continues with green lights for two new series: a spin-off of
the cult film
Teen Wolf and an adaptation of the British series Skins.
The network announced the pickups May 20. Both series will begin
production this summer. MTV has ordered 12 episodes of
Teen Wolf and 13 episodes of Skins.
"MTV is serious
about being in the scripted business, and these two new series are among
the first steps in what will be a concentrated effort to add more
scripted entertainment to our diverse slate, all created
with our core demographic in mind," David
Janollari, MTV's executive VP of scripted development, said in a
statement.
Teen Wolf is a
spin-off of the 1985 movie starring Michael J. Fox. The MTV version
will have Tyler Posey in the title role. It's a co-production with MGM.
The pilot was directed by Russell Mulcahy (Highlander)
and written by Jeff Davis (creator of Criminal Minds). Executive
Producers include Davis, Marty Adelstein (Prison Break) and
Michael Thorn of Lost Marbles TV and René Echevarria (Medium, Castle).
Skins is
about a group of high school friends navigating life and love with
questionable role models in their parents and teachers. MTV also has the
US rights to the UK series, which is currently in its
fifth season. The US version will be produced by the same creative
team, Bryan Elsley and Jamie Brittain. It will feature an unknown
ensemble cast and will enlist real teens to help craft the storylines.
Skins
is a co-production with E1 Entertainment and Company
Pictures, a division of ALL3MEDIA, the same company that produces the
Channel 4 series in the UK.
