Upfronts 2010: MTV Picks Up 'Teen Wolf,' 'Skins'

MTV's scripted

initiative continues with green lights for two new series: a spin-off of

the cult film

Teen Wolf and an adaptation of the British series Skins.

The network announced the pickups May 20. Both series will begin

production this summer. MTV has ordered 12 episodes of

Teen Wolf and 13 episodes of Skins.

"MTV is serious

about being in the scripted business, and these two new series are among

the first steps in what will be a concentrated effort to add more

scripted entertainment to our diverse slate, all created

with our core demographic in mind," David

Janollari, MTV's executive VP of scripted development, said in a

statement.

Teen Wolf is a

spin-off of the 1985 movie starring Michael J. Fox. The MTV version

will have Tyler Posey in the title role. It's a co-production with MGM.

The pilot was directed by Russell Mulcahy (Highlander)

and written by Jeff Davis (creator of Criminal Minds). Executive

Producers include Davis, Marty Adelstein (Prison Break) and

Michael Thorn of Lost Marbles TV and René Echevarria (Medium, Castle).

Skins is

about a group of high school friends navigating life and love with

questionable role models in their parents and teachers. MTV also has the

US rights to the UK series, which is currently in its

fifth season. The US version will be produced by the same creative

team, Bryan Elsley and Jamie Brittain. It will feature an unknown

ensemble cast and will enlist real teens to help craft the storylines.



Skins

is a co-production with E1 Entertainment and Company

Pictures, a division of ALL3MEDIA, the same company that produces the

Channel 4 series in the UK.