Upfronts 2010: History Unveils 15 New Original as Part of 2010-11 Programming Slate

History Channel is adding 15 new original

series

and 10 specials to its roster, President/General Manager Nancy Dubuc

announced Tuesday (May 4). Among the most-anticipated series is the

network's first scripted show, The

Kennedys, which explores one of America 's most

storied political

families and features Greg Kinnear, Katie Holmes and Barry

Pepper.

Additional series on the way include Top Shot, a competition series

about

amazing marksmanship; archeology series Chasing Mummies; and a U.S. version of

popular U.K. show Top

Gear.

"We always appreciate and seek out new and

unique

stories because history is not the story of millions-it's a million

stories,"

Dubuc said in a statement detailing the new programming announcements.

"We

challenge ourselves each and every day to push the envelope, to take

History to

places none of us, or our viewers, have ever been."

The network is moving into 2010-11 with the

goal of

cracking the top five in the adults 25-54 demo, according to Dubuc.

History has been making in-roads into those demos, with success stories

this

year including America The Story of Usand Pawn Stars.

Among the newly-announced series History has

greenlit

are transportation competition series Around

the World in 80 Ways (working title, premiering in Q2 2011); Brad Meltzer's Decoded, about the

hidden

codes and symbols we encounter daily life (Q4 2010); human evolution series

Stan Lee's Superhumans (Q3

2010);

Swamp People, which

explores

Cajuns living the nation's largest swamp in Louisiana (Q3 2010); and Vigilante Inspector, about

America's

quickly-decaying infrastructure (Q4 2010).

In addition to those series, History unveiled a

slate of

specials including History of the

World in

Two Hours (wt); Jefferson,

a Thomas

Jefferson special; President's

Book of Secrets, about highly

classified information related to national security; Reagan, about America's 40th

president Ronald Reagan; September 11 special Voices From Within the Towers;

and

Who Really Discovered America.



Of the previously-announced series, Top Shot is slated to debut June 6 at 10

p.m. Top Gear premieres

in

Q4 2010. The Kennedys will

premiere in 2011. Thirteen-episode series Only in America With Larry the Cable Guy

starts in Q4 of 2010.