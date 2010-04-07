Upfronts 2010: FX Eyeing Broader Reach

FX, which built its brand on edgy programs with complex,

dark protagonists like The Shield and

Nip/Tuck, is changing gears and

moving more mainstream in a bid to add viewers and advertisers.

In its upfront pitch to agencies over the next few weeks,

the cable network is positioning itself against cable leaders TNT, TBS and USA.

"The landscape has changed a great deal since The Shield launched," said Bruce

Lefkowitz, executive VP of Fox Cable ad sales. "That was when we were really clamoring

for attention, looking to break through."

In the presentation, the network will present a slide featuring

all of its current and upcoming programming on a continuum, with its edgiest

material (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,

Sons of Anarchy) towards the left

side, and some of its more mainstream shows (the upcoming Terriers and Lights Out)

on the right, with the other shows spread between them.

"I think it is important to talk about the originals in

basic cable as a continuum, from the edgy, adult side of it, which we cornered the

market with The Shield and Nip/Tuck, to the other end of the

spectrum, which would include The Closer

or White Collar," Lefkowitz said. "We

are never going to be all the way to the right side, we are never going to do The Closer, because that is not what

audiences come to FX for, but we have earned the right to move a little bit

more to the right."

FX has three new shows on tap for this year: comedy Louie, starring comedian Louis C.K., drama

Lights Out, about a washed up boxer

and Terriers, which is from The Shield's Shawn Ryan and follows two

private investigators.

The channel premiered another new series, Justified, in March, which FX president

John Landgraf says was the network's highest rated premiere ever when DVR

numbers are factored in. Preliminary numbers had it second only to The Shield among FX series premieres.

Acquisitions, both theatrical and off-network are also key

to the network's stated goal of becoming the top entertainment cable channel.

Lefkowitz says FX's investment in acquired films tops $600,000,000. In return

the network will have exclusive cable rights to films like Iron Man, Transformers:

Revenge of the Fallen and Avatar.

It also includes family friendly fare from Dreamworks Animation, including Monsters vs. Aliens, Shrek Goes Fourth and the sequel to Kung Fu Panda.

"We are now, lock, stock the movie destination through

2014-2015," Lefkowitz said.

In addition, the network points to its acquisition of comedy

Two and a Half Men as the type of off

network show it is looking to acquire. Lefkowitz called it the network's "all

star utility player" that can be used in a number of timeslots and situations.

FX also plans to pitch advertisers on product integration

opportunities on its new, broader reaching shows.

"Our strategy is fewer, smarter, larger," Lefkowitz said. "We

can promote their brands and really create the connection between the

advertiser and the consumer. That is what we really think we can offer, impact,

and the relationship with our consumers."

Lefkowitz used the example of Cadillac in drama series Damages as an effective use of product

placement.