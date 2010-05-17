Upfronts 2010: Fox Unveils Fall Primetime Schedule

Upfront

Central: Complete Coverage from B&C

Fox ordered seven new series

for the 2010-11 TV season and slated a push behind new hit Glee that

includes a post-Super Bowl slot and a move this fall to the 8 p.m. anchor

position for a night of comedy on Tuesdays, according to the schedule network

executives announced May 17.

The Glee-anchored

Tuesday lineup, with new comedies Raising Hope and Running Wilde,

"is the best lineup we've had in a long time to be a platform for new

comedies," Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly told reporters on a

conference call Monday morning, touting Glee's status as the top-rated

newcomer in adults 18-49. "I love the night. I think it's our chance to turn

the lights on again in live action comedy. We've got another one coming in

spring."

The network also slated a

shift for American Idol to longer, 90-minute performance shows on Tuesdays and paring results shows on Wednesdays down to 30 minutes in response to

viewer feedback and ratings patterns. Idol of course remains the

top-rated show in TV but has seen ratings declines this season and faces the

task of mounting its next season without judge Simon Cowell, who is segueing to

X Factor. The new season of Idol will start shooting in

September, said Peter Rice, chairman, entertainment, Fox Networks Group, in a

conference call with reporters Monday morning. "There's no bigger question for

the summer that we're going to have than replacing Simon Cowell," Rice told

reporters.

Reilly says it was not Fox's

strategy to spend more on development net-net this year, rather it shifted

things around, going more "lean" on the drama side, with three new drama

series, while they "beefed up" on comedy, where there are four new series this

season. The budget shifting also allowed for a big swing on high-concept

midseason entry Terra Nova, a prehistoric drama from Steven Spielberg,

Peter Chernin, Brannon Braga and David Fury, which does not yet have a premiere

date.

The exec also said the

relative stability of the schedule, protecting shows with strong lead-ins and

compatible lineups, will best position Fox to market its lineup. "Nothing is

hanging out there on its own," he said, noting that the fanfare of launching a

dozen new shows - in a comment apparently directed to the 14 new series NBC

announced May 16 it ordered for the new season -- is tough to support from a

marketing standpoint. He noted that given Bones and Fringe will

come back on Thursdays in the same place as this season marks the first time

that night has come back completely intact. "Traditionally Fox doesn't lead the

market in spending," he said of the network's marketing budget, "but leads in

innovative ways to get the message out."

The two new comedies that

will follow Glee on Tuesdays this fall are: Raising Hope, from

writer-executive producer Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl), at 8:30 p.m.;

and Running Wild, the new romantic comedy from Arrested Development's

Jim Vallely, Mitch Hurwitz and Will Arnett. Raising Hope stars Lucas

Neff, Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt and winner Cloris Leachman. It follows

Jimmy Chance (Neff), a well-meaning screw-up trying his best to raise his

infant daughter. Running Wilde stars Arnett as an immature playboy

trying to win over his childhood sweetheart, played by Keri Russell.

After Glee airs

following Super Bowl XLV onSunday, February 6 it will then make its

spring premiere Wednesdays following American Idol, a time slot Reilly

says will likely be Glee's home going forward.

The other two new comedies,

animated series Bob's Burgers and live-action Mixed Signals, will

air in 2011. Bob's

Burgers, from creator

Loren Bouchard (Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist), is about a man, his

family and their floundering burger joint. Mixed Signals, scheduled for

a spring premiere, is a relationship comedy created by Bob Fisher (Wedding

Crashers) about three longtime friends and their attempts to balance their

committed relationships with their desire for freedom. The ensemble comedy

stars Nelson Franklin, David Denman, Kris Marshall, Liza Lapira and Alexandra

Breckenridge.

One of the new dramas, Lonestar,

will debut this fall on Mondays at 9 following House. Lonestar,

set against the backdrop of big Texas oil, is from Chris Keyser and Amy

Lippman, writer Kyle Killen and directed by Marc Webb. It stars newcomer James

Wolk as a charismatic and brilliant schemer.

The other two dramas, set to

debut in 2011, are Ride-Along, from creator Shawn Ryan (The

Shield, The Unit), and Terra Nova. Ride-Along is

slated to take Lonestar's slot after that show runs uninterrupted. It is

shot entirely on location in Chicago and stars Jason Clarke, Jennifer Beals and

Delroy Lindo. Reilly says Ryan is the single-best cop show creator working

today and expects Ride-Along to stand out among the many new cop shows

scheduled to debut in primetime next season.

Terra Nova is an epic family action-adventure

that follows an ordinary family on an extraordinary journey back in time to

prehistoric Earth as a part of a massive expedition to save the human race.

FOX FALL

2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

(All

Times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00

PM HOUSE



9:00-10:00

PM LONESTAR (new)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00

PM GLEE



9:00-9:30

PMRAISING HOPE

(new)



9:30-10:00

PMRUNNING WILDE

(new)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00

PM LIE TO ME



9:00-10:00

PM HELL'S KITCHEN



THURSDAY

8:00-9:00

PM BONES



9:00-10:00

PM FRINGE

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00

PM HUMAN TARGET



9:00-10:00

PM THE GOOD GUYS

SATURDAY

8:00-8:30

PM COPS



8:30-9:00

PM COPS



9:00-10:00

PM AMERICA'S MOST WANTED

SUNDAY

7:00-8:00

PM THE OT

(NFL

post-game)

8:00-8:30

PM THE SIMPSONS



8:30-9:00

PMTHE CLEVELAND SHOW



9:00-9:30

PM FAMILY GUY



9:30-10:00

PM AMERICAN DAD





FOX

MIDSEASON 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

(All

Times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00

PM HOUSE



9:00-10:00

PM LONESTAR (new) /

RIDE-ALONG

(new)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:30

PM AMERICAN IDOL Performance

Show



9:30-10:00

PM RUNNING WILDE

(new)

/MIXED SIGNALS

(new;

spring)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-8:30

PM RAISING HOPE

(new)



8:30-9:00

PM AMERICAN IDOL Results Show



9:00-10:00

PMGLEE

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00

PM BONES



9:00-10:00

PM FRINGE

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00

PM HUMAN TARGET



9:00-10:00

PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES



SATURDAY

8:00-8:30

PM COPS



8:30-9:00

PM COPS



9:00-10:00

PM AMERICA'S MOST WANTED

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30

PM THE SIMPSONS

(encores)



7:30-8:00

PM AMERICAN DAD



8:00-8:30

PM THE SIMPSONS



8:30-9:00

PMBOB'S BURGERS

(new)



9:00-9:30

PM FAMILY GUY



9:30-10:00

PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW