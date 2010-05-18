Upfronts 2010: ESPN Expanding Fan Experience

Upfront Central: Complete Coverage from B&C

For evidence that ESPN is embracing social media and new technology,

attendees at the network's upfront event Tuesday (May 18) in New York

needed look no further than who was giving the pitch on new programming

and initiatives. Straying from its SportsCenter theme, the

signature show that anchored ESPN's upfront pitch the last two years,

the sports cable giant gave the ball to Michelle Beadle and Colin

Cowherd, hosts of the social media-savvy SportsNation to anchor this year's pitch at the Nokia Theatre.

The network touched on stalwart programs like Monday Night Football

and its critically-acclaimed 30 For 30 documentary series, but mostly

focused on new initiatives like the launch of ESPN 3D in conjunction

with the World Cup and a new signature show for college sports network

ESPNU.

"Technology is clearly changing our business," said Ed Erhardt,

president of customer marketing and sales. "Some see it as a potential

threat. We see it as a chance to lead."

The 3D technology push

takes off next month when ESPN 3D, which has distribution agreements in

place with Comcast and DirecTV, features 25 matches from the 2010 FIFA

World Cup. The first match to air on the network will be between host country South Africa and Mexico at 9:30 a.m. on June 11.

The network also announced the launch of U:Nite, a nightly

show on ESPNU which will explore the crossroads of sports and pop

culture, with segments on gaming, technology and music. Social media

will play an important role in the show, with students weighing in on

their teams. The show is slated for launch in spring 2011.

ESPN is also making a play towards high school sports with ESPN

RISE, a brand targeting high school athletes. The content will exist

as a stand-alone magazine, web site and online community. The ESPN

High School Football Kickoff will showcase games from some of the

country's top high school teams and will be the network's first

football coverage of the year Aug. 27-29.

"We [will] speak to them in their voice," said ESPN Executive VP of

Content John Skipper. "Our advertisers have a great opportunity to

connect their brand to this influential group," he said of elite high

school athletes.

Monday Night Football analyst and Super Bowl-winning head

coach John Gruden was on hand to introduce the network's "Year of the

Quarterback" programming, in which the most celebrated position in

American sports will be analyzed throughout 2011 across all of the

network's platforms. "Year of the Quarterback" is meant to give

viewers a deeper understanding of the position and will explore aspects

such as leadership, big contracts, recruitment and race. NFL analysts

including Steve Young, Trent Dilfer, Ron Jaworski, Jerry Rice and Lou

Holtz will all contribute to the initiative.

ESPN Deportes announced the launch of Nacion ESPN, a

Spanish-language sports TV show fueled by fan interaction and modeled

after SportsNation. The show will be hosted by ESPN Deportes

personalities Adriana Monsalve and David Faitelson. It launches in the

first quarter of 2011.

In the mobile sphere, ESPN is preparing launches of apps for its

ESPN Local brand. Dallas will be the first market to launch, with apps

for the four other local markets ESPN has rolled out (Boston, Chicago,

New York and Los Angeles) coming in the weeks ahead. The company also

announced ESPN Passport, which allows fans to log their at-game

experiences with GPS positioning verification and upload photos of the

game.

"We're focused on what's next," said Erhardt, closing the upfront. "The future, for us, is about fan experience."