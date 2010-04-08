Upfronts 2010: Discovery Communications Slate Takes Shape

Discovery Communications has pulled back the curtain on its

2010-2011 programming slate, announcing series and specials for all of its

networks. Among the announcements is confirmation that Oprah Winfrey will be

hosting a show on her upcoming cable network, Oprah's Next Chapter.

Discovery Channel

Discovery's flagship network will present five new "event"

specials, including the premiere of Curiosity, a well as two new series.

"Discovery Channel isn't just our name, it's what we do

everyday," said W. Clark Bunting, president and general manager, Discovery

Channel. "With only the highest quality production values, the most compelling

storytellers in the business and an unending yen for adventure and exploration,

Discovery truly delivers like no one else in the nonfiction world."

The specials on tap are:

CURIOSITY: THE QUESTIONS OF LIFE

From the visionary mind of John Hendricks, Discovery's iconic founder, comes

CURIOSITY, a landmark television event. It is the most ambitious project

ever undertaken by Discovery Channel and one that Hendricks is personally

guiding. Can we ask and answer the most fundamental questions facing the

world today? The questions that go to the very heart of our life and our

world... Are we alone in the universe? Can we colonize other planets?

Is time travel possible? Can we live forever, and do we want to?

CURIOSITY will span five years with 60 episodes and premiere worldwide on

Discovery Channel with companion content across Science Channel, HD Theater,

Planet Green, and our international networks. Each episode of CURIOSITY

will focus on a single enduring question in science, civilization, technology

and the human experience. Beyond television, CURIOSITY will offer

extensive, multiplatform educational opportunities through partnerships with Experius Academy, Discovery Education, and top

colleges and universities. The online experience will include exclusive

and robust "deep-dive material" and a campaign of smaller "curiosity bites"

will air across our network websites.

HUMAN PLANET

An epic yet intimate celebration of the incredible diversity of human life on

the planet we call home. Wherever people live traditional lives, our

cameras capture, for the very first time, practices that go back millennia.

In the spectacular HD quality pioneered by LIFE and PLANET EARTH, these

are ways of life that will shock, intrigue and inspire. Each episode set

in a different, amazing environment: Arctic,

Rivers, Mountains, Ocean, Jungles, Grasslands, Desert and Urban. As much

action movie as anthropology, this is people at their most daring and

innovative.

EARTH FROM SPACE

Experience the Earth you can't see. Discovery Channel partners with NASA

for a truly unique and compelling television experience. EARTH FROM SPACE

will use cutting-edge satellite data to show for the first time what exists

beyond the visible spectrum: Earth as a living organism. Its satellite

technology so exacting, one could zero in from space and read a newspaper on

the Earth's surface. Observe Earth actively adapting and self-regulating to

sustain life. See how lightning created the first life, stand inside a

hurricane as it forms, see how dust in the Sahara

creates rainstorms in the Amazon, and how recent earthquakes altered the

spinning of the planet and shortened the length of a day.

REIGN OF THE DINOSAURS

Avatar meets Jurassic Park as the latest paleontological research

meets Hollywood story telling. Discovery

Channel teams with the top creative talent from Disney and Pixar to create an

unparalleled television event. New creatures abound in a wondrous new

world - giant dinos with Freddy Krueger style clawed hands, pygmy T-rex, frogs

so big they can eat dinosaurs. Learn the latest in understanding of

dinosaur behaviors with exotic mating dances, the inner workings of the T-rex's

nuclear family, dinosaurs drunk on fermenting fruit, dinosaurs in

apocalyptic events, the underwater birthing of mosasaurs, and prehistory's

angriest mammals. A daring and provocative new chapter in television,

REIGN OF THE DINOSAURS is bound to be the benchmark for all future dinosaur

natural history programming.

THE RISING: REBUILIDNG GROUND ZERO

From executive producer Steven Spielberg, comes the definitive special series

chronicling the historic reconstruction of Ground Zero. This is the story

of the heroic quest of ordinary people - engineers, construction workers, city

planners, architects - on an extraordinary journey of passion and purpose.

Faced with seemingly impossible problems, both emotionally and scientifically,

they get up every time they are knocked down, driven by their mission to heal

themselves and their country. Construction of Ground Zero links a special cross

section of workers, surviving family members, elected officials and first

responders. They share a bond and now a compelling

purpose to see the greatest city on earth once again rise like a phoenix. THE

RISING: REBUILDING GROUND ZERO is truly a story of human and technical feats.



ENGINEERING THE IMPOSSIBLE

What did the most iconic buildings in history originally look like? How were

they built? Who built them and why? A select team of specialists is on a

mission to find clues and they're using a high-tech tool kit to discover how

these legendary structures could have possibly been built. Travelling to

some of the world's most exciting ancient sites they'll capture and instantly

process information out on location, finally uncovering the truth behind some

of the ancient world's most enduring mysteries. These are the great buildings

of the world's pioneering ancient civilizations. From Egypt's Giza

plateau with its famous landmarks the Pyramids and Sphinx to the great temples

of Rome to

magnificent Incan cities, see the world as never before going back in time in a

thrilling time machine of engineering innovation.

SHARK WEEK

It's the ultimate rite of summer, the perennial crowd pleaser, the ratings

juggernaut that roars onto land each and every year. It's SHARK WEEK, now

in its 23rd nailing-biting year. From the ocean depths they

return, slashing through a sea of competition to rack up new ratings successes

year after year. Great whites. Hammerheads. Whale sharks.

This consistent audience pleaser never fails to reveal remarkable new

insights into these magnificent and elusive creatures.

The two new series are:

WORST CASE SCENARIO

Discovery Channel's all-new six-part series WORST CASE SCENARIO is based on the

best-selling series of books. On the show, survival expert and MAN VS.

WILD host Bear Grylls portrays potentially life-threatening situations to

demonstrate how to survive in a worst case scenario. Filmed like a

feature film, Grylls pushes his physical boundaries - part stuntman, part urban

survivalist - to exhibit scenarios that viewers could find themselves in and

equip them with potentially life-saving information. In each episode,

Grylls shows viewers that the right knowledge and skills can help anyone

succeed in urban survival situations that could arise without warning, from

escaping a high-rise apartment fire to fending off a shark attack to escaping

out of a sinking car. The various situations featured on WORST CASE

SCENARIO have been produced to model those in the book series. Other dire

situations featured throughout the series include escaping from a frozen lake

and surviving a multi-story elevator plunge or a fall down a flight of stairs.

CONSTRUCTION INTERVENTION

Follow New York City

construction guru and tough guy Charlie Frattini and his crew as they tackle

real-life property improvement nightmares. What happens when the work goes

unfinished and the owners are left abandoned by the contractor? Charlie

and team travel throughout the city to rescue small businesses that are in the

midst of derailed construction projects. Meeting with the victims of the

renovation disaster, Charlie then assesses the damage and whips the culprits

into shape. With a tough-love approach but a heart of gold to back it up,

Charlie pushes the team to finish the job and in doing so pushes them all to

see what they are really capable of accomplishing when they work together.

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN announced five new series, including Oprah's Next Chapter, which has Winfrey

interviewing important people all over the world. The announcement solidifies

Oprah's on-air presence on the upcoming cable network. Also on tap are two

other talk show concepts, Gayle King

Live!, which is a daily television version of King's radio show and Your Own Show: Oprah's Search For The Next

TV Star, which will see Oprah and producer Mark Burnett trying to find the

next great talk show host.

Also on tap are Visionaries:

Inside the Creative Mind, which will follow the creative process of people

like James Cameron and Lady Gaga, and Why

Not? With Shania Twain, a one-hour docu-series chronicling the country star

as she tries to make a comeback.

"We want to provide our audience with the tools to awaken,

become more alive, and connect to what really matters to them in a fun,

engaging, and entertaining way," said Christina Norman, chief executive

officer, OWN.

TLC

TLC has a slate divided into five different categories:

family, family businesses, interesting lives, food, and weddings/fashion. Among

the shows is a new series starring Kate Gosselin, Twist of Kate, as she steps into the lives of other women as they

deal with difficulties, as well as Kate

Plus Eight specials, which will check in on her family.

"The fact that TLC has 15 series delivering over one million

viewers shows that our content is connecting," says Eileen O'Neill, president

and general manager, TLC. "Our audience comes to us for compelling real

life stories and inspiring characters that they can't find anywhere else on

television. And next year, we're giving viewers more of what they love by

bringing back beloved personalities, investing in returning favorites and unveiling

unexpected new series."

The TLC projects in the family category are:

CARPIO FAMILY PROJECT

A follow-up to the TLC special MULTITUDE OF MULTIPLES, this new series follows

the Carpios, a family living in New York City that have 18-month-old sextuplets

in addition to an 8-year-old son. We'll follow the family as they manage the

chaos of six toddlers who recently started to walk in an all too small house.

(3Q 2010)

QUINTUPLET SURPRISE

You've seen large families on television before. They laugh, they cry, they

play, they've adjusted. This isn't that. This is reality - the kind that comes

like a swift, square blow to the stomach when you find out that you're not

having one baby, but five. And that booming construction business you own? Well

the economy's taken a dive like we haven't seen since the Great Depression, so

suddenly even paying for diapers, let alone a mortgage, has become an

uncertainty. Meet 34-year-olds Casey and Ethan Jones of Austin, Texas.

The Jones' are now learning some brand new ropes in a new kind of life that

includes their six-year-old daughter and their five newborn babies who were

definitely part of the plan. (3Q 2010)

TWIST OF KATE

In this new series, Kate Gosselin travels around the country to find out how

other people juggle work, family and all the other challenges life throws at

them. In each episode, she'll walk a mile in someone else's shoes --

meeting real families in the middle of their own extraordinary challenges.

She'll try out their jobs...see how their home life runs... see what

they're up against... and find out what they do to let off steam. Each family

will have some unique circumstance that is a story in itself. As Kate

gets to know them she'll roll up her sleeves and see what she can do to help.

(Q3 2010)

In the family business category:

AMERICAN CHOPPER: Senior vs. Junior

The popular series follows the action at Orange County Choppers (OCC), the

world-famous custom motorcycle business run by Paul Teutul Sr., and the lives

of his fiery sons, Paul Jr. and Mikey. As always, creating eye-popping

bikes is a big part of show-but the real story is the family drama. (3Q 2010)

AUCTIONEERS (wt)

Auctioneer$ takes viewers behind the scenes at one of the busiest auction

houses in the country. Following the energetic staff and deal-seekers, each

episode shares the dramatic stories behind every auction and the secret tricks

of the trade in the hyper-intense auction world. (3Q 2010)

HOMEMADE MILLIONAIRE (wt)

Celebrity Kelly Ripa is sent tons of products from aspiring entrepreneurs

asking for help and advice on marketing, manufacturing and distributing their

inventions. Now, Kelly is teaming up with TLC and HSN to see if she can help

make these women's dreams come true. (3Q 2010)

In the interesting lives category:

SARAH PALIN'S ALASKA

Sarah Palin's Alaska

is a documentary series about our country's most majestic and remote

state...seen through the eyes of its most famous resident. This is an epic

journey through the REAL Alaska.

Over the course of the series, Sarah will travel from the tundra to the

mountain peaks of this great state meeting both the extraordinary as well as "just

plain folks," like her and her husband, Todd. (Q4 2010)

POLICE WOMEN OF MEMPHIS

This revealing series follows four female police officers in Memphis as they risk their lives in the line

of duty. Each day, these women deal with the business end of keeping

communities safe. As women in a largely male field, they deal with unique

issues, too, and often struggle to balance their demanding, dangerous jobs with

family life and children. (2Q 2010)

In the food category:

CAKE

BOSS COLLEGE

(wt)

The Cake Boss is hiring! Buddy Valastro is looking for the newest member of the

Carlo's Bakery team and to find the perfect candidate, he's inviting eight

aspiring cake-makers from all walks of life into his bakery to compete for the

job. This is reality elimination competition TLC-style, taking place in the

real world of Buddy's fully operational bakery. Some will rise. Others will

fall. Only one will get the job. (4Q 2010)

INEDIBLE TO INCREDIBLE (wt)

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the kitchen! Each week,

someone who thinks they can cook - but really can't - is nominated by friends

and family to get a recipe makeover from expert chef John Besh. Chef Besh helps

the aspiring cooks rework their meal to win back the palates of their loved

ones. (2Q 2010)

FOOD BUDDHA

In this two-part special, renowned chef Rodelio Aglibot travels to a city known

for its cuisine to uncover new restaurants with the help of a local food guide.

Together, they order "OOE," or "One of Each" item on the menu, describing and

debating dish after dish in an effort to learn the restaurant's soul and story.

Rodelio returns to his own kitchen to cook a new dish that was inspired by the

flavors of his adventure. (3Q 2010)

CUPCAKE SISTERS (wt)

The six-part series follows sisters and business partners Sophie LaMontagne and

Katherine Kallinis as they run Georgetown Cupcake in Washington, DC

- a small cupcake shop that they have transformed into a sweet success. The

Sisters gave up their corporate jobs and risked their life savings to follow

their hearts into the kitchen, armed only with their Grandmother's recipes and

their sisterly bond. Each episode will go beyond the frosting to uncover

the secret of Sophie and Katherine's success and follow the challenges they

face as the business rapidly expands and is poised to explode on the national

scene. (3Q 2010)

MEGA BITES

A one-hour special that pairs chef Brian Malarkey, food scientist Todd Menaker,

and engineer Scott Stukel, to help the Los Angeles-based community of La CaÃ±ada

Flintridge tackle the creation of the world's largest Rice Krispies Treat for a

fundraiser to benefit the children's programs at the community center. (2Q

2010)

And in weddings/fashion:

BATTLE OF THE WEDDING DESIGNERS (wt)

The competition is fierce and the concepts are amazing. In the end, the

couple is faced with the very tough decision of picking a winner. Who

will give the lucky bride and groom the wedding of their dreams? Let the Battle of the Wedding

Designers begin! (2Q 2010)

DOWN THE AISLE IN STYLE (wt)

A head-turning new series that follows bridal transformations by expert hair

& make-up teams as they work their magic and turn nervous brides-to-be into

the picture of perfection just in time to say "I do." (4Q 2010)

SAY YES TO THE DRESS: ATLANTA

This weekly half hour series takes viewers inside Bridals by Lori - Atlanta's biggest and best

bridal boutique. Owner Lori Allen is considered one of the country's leading

experts on bridal wear. Designers often call on her as they are putting

their lines together to get her input on what brides are looking for.

Lori spends much of her time out on the floor working with the brides.

She also prides herself on having the most informed sales consultants in the

business. (3Q 2010)

SAY YES TO THE DRESS: BIG BLISS

Say Yes to the Dress: Big Bliss will follow the sagas of the three plus-size brides,

learning insight into their unique back-story, and bringing in new consultants

along with familiar faces to take on the triple-XL dose of drama sure to come

with it! Part fashion show, part bridal story and part family therapy,

the series uncovers the hurdles facing these brides. (3Q 2010)

Animal Planet

Animal Planet is debuting a new tagline and marketing

campaign, "Surprisingly Human." That ties into the network's reworked

programming lineup, which emphasizes the people that love and care about animals,

as well as the animals themselves.

"There is no human world separate from the animal world,"

says president and general manager Marjorie Kaplan. "We all inhabit one

large, living planet, and the stories we can tell at the margins where humans'

and animals' lives intersect make for terrific entertainment."

The news series are:

DOLPHIN WARRIORS (wt)

Dolphin activist and Academy AwardÂ®-winning filmmaker Ric O'Barry exposed the

senseless massive dolphin slaughter in picturesque, remote Taiji - known now to

the world as THE COVE. Now, Ric and his son, Lincoln - filmmaker and heir to

the "family business" of activism - are back on the hunt to expose dolphin

mistreatment all over the world in DOLPHIN WARRIORS. As a former trainer for

the 1960s television series Flipper, Ric was a pioneer in the captive

dolphin trade, a $2 billion market that spans the globe. In DOLPHIN WARRIORS,

Ric and Lincoln are on a mission for redemption. Relentless in their efforts to

help dolphins in peril at the hand of man, this father-son team vows no limits

to the lengths they'll go to save dolphins.

LAST CHANCE HIGHWAY



Shelly Bookwalter and Kyle Peterson have devoted themselves to saving the lives

of thousands of dogs every year. As part of a network of volunteers stretching

across the South, vivacious Shelly and big-hearted Kyle are at the center of a

unique effort to find homes for thousands of stray pets. Shelly and other

volunteers rescue abandoned dogs from the streets and local shelters and

prepare them for adoption before Kyle and his team transports them in truck

convoys to the Northeast. The thousand-mile journey is an exhausting ritual but

one which finds homes for more than 100 dogs every week. Each episode will

follow three dogs as they make the journey to their new homes and a new life

with loving families.

MUST LOVE CATS

This road-tripping adventure series packs wild, wonderful and heartwarming

encounters with the cat world into a journey to the center of the feline

universe. From the weird to the wacky and from the curious and cuddly,

cat-obsessed host and musician John Fulton sees as much of the feline world as

possible, no matter where the path leads. From ancient to modern, massive to

tiny, art museums to street corners, no cat will be overlooked in this scenic

travelogue that takes a deep dive into some of the most unique people, places

and things the feline world has to offer. From cats that saved their

owners' lives to swanky cat-only hotels, MUST LOVE CATS spans the realm of all

things "cat," offering a potpourri of fantastic feline stories, jam-packed with

fascinating factoids and trivia bits.

TAKING ON TYSON

Former boxing great and heavyweight champion of the world, pop culture icon and

now actor Mike Tyson is stepping back into the sports arena, this time as an

underdog to master the intensely competitive and fascinating world of pigeon

racing. TAKING ON TYSON heads for the rooftops of Brooklyn to introduce viewers

to the unusual array of characters in New

York's pigeon circle who collect, breed and train

these often maligned and misunderstood birds. Iron Mike is passionate

about these creatures, their beauty, their soaring grace in flight and their

big hearts. In TAKING ON TYSON, audiences get an inside look at pigeon

rearing and racing as never seen before and at this man whose pigeons were his

sanctuary in his childhood and now offer him an opportunity to come home again.

SKUNK WHISPERER (wt)

When the wild-animal world encroaches on your domestic bliss, critter

specialist and animal-lover Ned Bruha is the man to call. Rodents in your rec

room? Beavers desperate to dam your beautiful new fountain? Bats in your

belfry? Ned, aka the SKUNK WHISPERER, is your guy - a special kind of

expert who specializes in humane wildlife removal and property repair so

that creatures as diverse, determined and destructive as raccoons, snakes,

squirrels and bats can never invade again. A man's home is his castle,

and Ned understands the need for fortification against the unwelcome visitors

that are only doing what comes naturally. SKUNK WHISPERER takes you inside

Ned's world as he responds to frantic calls from frazzled homeowners, extracts

furry intruders and creates home-critter defenses. It's SURVIVORMAN meets The

Office, where dealing with the wildest nature has to offer is all in a

day's work.

WORLD'S DEADLIEST TOWNS (wt)

There's a thin, tenuous line between primal nature and civilization, and in

some far ends of the Earth, that line is nearly transparent. In this riveting,

danger-loaded series, Animal Planet's large-predator expert Dave Salmoni walks

this line to explore the disappearing, delicate balance between the wild and

human worlds. In WORLD'S DEADLIEST TOWNS, Dave explores three transitional

danger zones. First to India,

where he joins villagers battling elephants that have been driven to a stress

point so extreme, they may be turning into man eaters. And, in India's

Sundarbans, a dense and unforgiving wilderness, Royal Bengal tigers have added

man to their menu, killing a human nearly once a week. In Zambia, water is life, and villagers along the Zambezi River depend on this waterway for all of

their needs. But to survive on the Zambezi means you must face the deadliest

animal in Africa. In each of these magnificent

but deadly places, Dave finds paradise lost as he explores the reasons why man

and animal fight each other...to live.

Animal Planet specials on tap are:

INTO THE DRAGON'S LAIR

"Everybody dies, but not everybody lives." Those are the words of

world-renowned, under-water cameraman Didier Noiret who, with his protÃ©gÃ© Roger

Horrocks, attempts to follow one of the planet's most feared apex predators all

the way into its den. The two adventurers test the limits of their own

fears when they journey into the murky heart of Botswana's Okovango delta to film

the 19-foot-long Nile crocodile. To do this, they travel to a place no

documented human has ever before entered: the underwater lair of these glorious

and terrifying beasts. Their goal is to broaden the world's scientific

understanding of one of its most horrifyingly beautiful killers, capture

never-before-seen behaviors and striking imagery in their natural habitat, and

still manage to stay alive!

MADAGASCAR

The island of Madagascar was isolated from the rest of

the world for 65 million years. In splendid isolation, Madagascar became a hot bed of

distinctive evolution, resulting in the greatest concentration of unique

creatures anywhere on the planet. MADAGASCAR, a two-hour landmark special from

the filmmakers who brought you PLANET EARTH and LIFE, reveals one of the

world's most important bio-diverse hotspots, an island full of exotic animals,

strange plants and extraordinary life. From endearing and endangered aye-ayes

to flying foxes and many species of lemurs and from 150 species of chameleons

to 300-some species of frog, discover what made this island a mysterious Eden like no other.

WILD AMAZON

Experience the greatest diversity of life on our planet in this two-hour

special captured in high definition. WILD AMAZON journeys through the

impenetrable jungle, mystical cloud forests and vast wetlands of Amazonian

nature known as "green hell" to observe animals never captured before on film.

Explore the largest rain forest on Earth with more than half of the world's

plant and animal species, and discover the most mesmerizing and captivating

place on Earth.

VIKING WILDERNESS

At the northernmost reaches of the globe, a vast and ancient wilderness plays

host to nature's stunning wildlife. Home to a wide array of treacherous

predators, the Nordic lands house some of the most adapted and skilled hunters

on Earth as they compete for survival in one of nature's most extreme polar

climates. These predators - including brown bears, polar bears, tundra wolves

and arctic wolves - all have prime roles in VIKING WILDERNESS, as they have

ruled over the untamed beauty of the Nordic region since the dawn of the last

ice age. From killer whales and Queensland

sharks that stalk the icy waters for ringed seals, to Icelandic horses, musk ox

and a host of bizarre birds, both predator and prey struggle to survive in a

land of fire, ice and snow that is the dynamic and beautiful ecosystem of

VIKING WILDERNESS!

Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery has a large slate of new programs

and specials on tap. Among the shows will be a customized version of 60

Minutes, called 60 Minutes on ID. That program joins Dateline on

ID and 48 Hours on ID. The show will include updates and new

material from the 60 Minutes

correspondents.

"ID's ratings momentum proves that our dedication to

compelling, emotional storytelling captivates our audience - with the top C3

index and highest length of tune in cable, our viewers are watching more of

ID's programming and more of our advertisers' commercials than ever," said Henry

Schleiff, president and general manager, ID. "This upfront season, we

have an unprecedented number of new series and investigative specials joining

our incredible slate of returning original series. When you add in the

custom editions of the most popular and prestigious news magazine shows in the

business, we are giving our advertisers confidence that our performance will

continue to surpass expectations."

The new series are:

PAPERBACK MYSTERIES

Traveling inside the minds of some of America's most popular writers of

thrillers and "whodunits," PAPERBACK MYSTERIES explores the crossover from fact

to fiction. In this exciting new eight-part series, New York Times

bestselling authors discuss the real-life cases that captured their fascination

and inspired their page-turners. As each episode unfolds, authors

including David Baldacci and Sara Paretsky share their personal experience of

writing their gripping novels and the real-life stories that provided the

inspiration. Viewers are exposed to the challenging writing process and

the delicate balance these authors need to strike between truth and creativity

to make their best-sellers believable.

BURIED SECRETS

BURIED SECRETS challenges the conventional by giving investigative storytelling

a unique new voice: that of the victim. This riveting 12-part series

shares chilling tales through first-person narration based on the victim's

perspective. The story unfolds as a mystery/suspense thriller, leaving

viewers waiting for the criminal to be revealed by the victim.

JAMES ELLROY'S L.A.: CITY OF DEMONS

From the man the Los Angeles Times called "one of the great American

writers of our time" comes a scalding new tabloid-style TV show.

JAMES ELLROY'S L.A.: CITY OF DEMONS is a wild, weekly ride that explores

the issues attending criminal justice in America today with on-camera host and

narrator, James Ellroy, author of "The Black Dahlia," "L.A. Confidential," "My

Dark Places" and current best-seller "Blood's A Rover." Combining archival

footage with to-camera essays, Ellroy hangs out with cops, and a corrupt police

dog named "Barko", exposing stunning scandals from Tinseltown's

torrid past and revealing inside details of today's breaking cases. A

dynamic screen presence, The Demon Dog of American Literature gives you the

lowdown on a low-down place -- off the record, on the Q.T. and very hush hush.

WHO THE (BLEEP) DID I MARRY?

Pulling back the curtain on bizarre double lives, WHO THE (BLEEP) DID I MARRY?

examines stories of married couples where one spouse has hidden a shocking

secret. From bank robbers to bigamists to conmen, these compelling and

sometimes shocking stories will have viewers shaking their heads in disbelief

and wondering how the truths behind these scandalous spouses were kept hidden

for so long.

SAVED ON THE STRIP

Blonde, brash and fearless, former high-class call-girl Annie Lobert answers to

a higher calling now. She bravely patrols the streets of Las Vegas to combat sex trafficking.

SAVED ON THE STRIP profiles Lobert, her new husband Oz Fox and her team

of former prostitutes, who all counsel current women caught in the downward

spiral of unwise choices, drugs and violence in Sin City.



STALKING (wt)

STALKING reveals the personal terror of having your every move watched and your

privacy abused. Through interviews with victims, witnesses, law

enforcement and psychologists, hear the alarming stories that became someone's

real-life nightmare. Throughout this series, experts share helpful

resources to assist victims of stalking, which is one of the most misunderstood

crimes plaguing society today. Programming of this nature continues ID's

ongoing commitment to support Department of Justice initiatives like raising

stalking awareness and furthers the network's partnership with the National Center for Victims of Crime.

NOTHING PERSONAL

Hosted by Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos), NOTHING

PERSONAL showcases the risky life of a hit man. Schirripa - a true-crime

aficionado who grew up on the fringes of the mob in Brooklyn

--tells the stories of men and women behind the trigger, who were responsible

for carrying out infamous contract killings. Through a combination of

testimony from key informants, chilling archive footage and interviews with the

people who ultimately brought these hit men to justice, Schirripa unfurls a web

of danger and deceit in this underground world.

THE WILL: FAMILY SECRETS REVEALED

Steeped in circumstances, legal complexities and raw family emotion, a will has

the ability to tear families apart or bring them together. THE WILL:

FAMILY SECRETS REVEALED invites viewers on an emotional and intimate journey as

the final wishes of the deceased are revealed to the family members left

behind, often with unforeseen consequences.

VEGAS STREETS (wt)

With an iconic image of glamour, wealth and enjoyment, Las Vegas reigns as one of the country's most

fascinating cities. However, under the glittering surface lies a

sometimes dangerous world. VEGAS STREETS chronicles unbelievable stories

from the perspectives of those intimately involved, from the officers and

investigators who keep the streets safe to the victims and even the

perpetrators themselves.

SECRETS OF THE CITY

From cities full of characters, and with character, including Aspen,

East Hamptons and Palm Beach,

SECRETS OF THE CITY exposes events that have ripped at the fabric of

communities. With ordinary and extraordinary citizens alike, this series

introduces viewers to people who have made a name for themselves, but often for

the wrong reasons.

Limited series and specials are:

ID INVESTIGATES - Quarterly Specials

Investigation Discovery, America's

leading investigation network, brings viewers ID INVESTIGATES, a quarterly

special that shines a light on contemporary issues in the public eye.

These investigative specials exemplify Investigation Discovery's

commitment to pursuing a fascinating spectrum of stories focused on the quest

for justice and providing context and depth to the stories dominating today's

headlines. From the intersection of sex and politics to the war on

terrorism, ID INVESTIGATES takes an in-depth look at important stories through

these high-quality specials.

FACE TO FACE

Retired FBI criminal profiler Candace Delong sits face to face with the actual

women who appeared in corresponding special episodes of DEADLY WOMEN.

FACE TO FACE features intimate interviews between Delong and perpetrators

from behind prison walls. Delong helps interpret the interviews for ID's

audience by using her extensive profiling skills that she refined trailing

terrorists, going undercover within gangs and hunting for the "Unabomber."

Delong, who had a decorated career as a leading FBI criminal profiler,

has been described as the real life Clarice Starling, the FBI profiler featured

in Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal.

BASED ON A TRUE STORY

Many of Hollywood's

biggest movies are based on notorious events like the harrowing tales of a

high-stakes bank robber or the terrifying truths of a serial killer. BASED ON A

TRUE STORY compares the factually true evidence of real-life cases that

inspired an eventual fictionalized illumination on the silver screen.

Stunning photos, exclusive video and expert testimony reveal the truth

behind the filmmaker's perspective for some of the most popular thrillers in

movie history.

REAL BAYOU

ID travels to the Louisiana Bayou to profile the personalities who make this

unique setting their home. REAL BAYOU dives into the isolated towns built

across the southern swamplands and exposes the bizarre characters that dwell

here - from drifters looking to escape society to bootleggers looking for a

quick buck. In towns like these, law enforcement is often called to crime

scenes that are truly stranger than fiction. Meet the quirky police force

that patrols these Bayou towns and watch as they show us that the police work

here is unique, to say the least.

DEPUTY BUTTERBEAN (wt)

From a small county in Alabama,

DEPUTY BUTTERBEAN follows former boxer and mixed martial arts star 400-pound

Erich Esch as he joins the local police force. With hundreds of calls to

the station each weekend, former pro heavy-hitter Esch will be put to the test

as he joins experienced law enforcement officers on everything from domestic

disputes and narcotics raids to crowd control and drunk driving enforcement.

This docu-reality series showcases Esch in his attempts to fit in with

the local force - and fit into his uniform - and also shows his softer side at

home with his rambunctious family.

CONS AND FRAUDS (wt)

CONS AND FRAUDS takes a closer look at the evolving world of scams, swindles

and cons that are becoming more prevalent than ever in our digital age.

This special exposes the untold stories behind some of the most elaborate

schemes ever attempted and presents the evidence that brought the culprits to

justice. Hearing first hand from the victims of these scams allows

experts to offer important and useful information to help viewers prevent fraud

and identity theft in their own lives.

Science Channel

Science Channel will be bringing back its popular annual

special Punkin Chunkin, but also has a slate of original shows on tap.

"Science Channel believes science is more than a word," said

Debbie Myers, Science Channel general manager. "It's a world audiences

find endlessly fascinating. We strive to provide them with a window into

the creativity, imagination and innovation that exists around every corner, and

to showcase how it touches every part of their lives, every day."

The new programs are:

PROPHETS OF SCIENCE FICTION

In this all-new series, Science Channel investigates the lives, ideas,

convictions, philosophies and genius of visionaries from the science fiction

field. Each episode explores one pillar of the genre who symbolizes the

most groundbreaking conceptual viewpoints of their era. Viewers will see

many of these thinkers for the first time as Science Channel leaves no stone

unturned from their upbringing and its impact on his or her future worldview to

what we can learn from their ideas of what mankind can achieve.

THE WORLD WITHOUT

The premise is simple: what would the world be like if one key element we take

for granted every day was removed? In this new series viewers will find out how

the planet would respond if cockroaches, death, snakes, sunlight, earth's

natural rotation, wind and more were suddenly taken from daily life. How would

the earth change over a period of one year, 100 years and 10,000 years if it

were suddenly void of one ingredient?

MUTANT PLANET

A bewildering diversity of mammals, reptiles, fish, birds, insects and plants

fills our planet with life. But how did Earth come to support such a

range of strange and eccentric animals and insects? Did natural selection

allow for their patterns of behavior to flourish? Science Channel is

focusing its lens on six special regions of the planet to bring viewers a

better understanding of the powerful forces that create the mysteries of

evolution.

FRINGE SCIENCE

Before the term science existed mankind has sought to learn more about the

physical world. The inspired minds of Aristotle, Newton, Galileo, Fognacci, Hawking and

Heinlin pushed the boundaries of knowledge with new and innovative scientific

methods, deviated from the accepted norm, and created theories so outrageous

for their time the concepts most certainly would have been considered

unconventional. FRINGE SCIENCE takes viewers into the next century of

science where the freshest ideas seem eccentric, but may one day be accepted as

central to our reality and the science community.

WHAT IF?

What if one critical moment in history had gone the other way? What would

our world look like? "What If?" challenges the brainpower of the world's

brightest scientists to paint a startling and completely credible picture of a

world that almost was: Humans and Neanderthals living side-by-side, the United States paralyzed by a larger Three Mile Island incident, and a terrorist attack that

brings the world economy to a halt.

New specials are:

THE LAST SHUTTLE MISSION (wt)

As NASA retires the historic space shuttle program, Science Channel brings

viewers the definitive story of the shuttle through the men and women who

worked tirelessly to build it. From preparations for the momentous final

mission to live coverage of the Shuttle Discovery launch from Kennedy Space

Center, THE LAST SHUTTLE

MISSION will celebrate the orbiter's achievements, present the shuttle's untold

stories and look towards mankind's limitless future in space.

SUPER HUMANS

From god-like strength and synesthesia to magnetism and telekinesis, this

groundbreaking series reveals the amazing stories of real people with

extraordinary super powers. These super human abilities completely confound our

understanding of what it is to be human, how we use our senses and what the limits

to our natural abilities are.

Planet Green

Planet Green has a slate of shows featuring well known

personalities, including comedian Faith Salie and inventor Dean Kamen. Also on

tap is a television adaptation of the Discovery-owned website Treehugger.com.

"With compelling characters and provocative programming,

Planet Green is broadening the conversation from eco-lifestyle to

conscious-living TV," said Laura Michalchyshyn, president and general manager

of Planet Green. "It is not just about being greener-but about being

better. Our programming reflects this wider scope with the stories of

people whose positive actions and unique approaches to environmentalism and

sustainability are changing the very definitions of these words."

The new shows are:

TREEHUGGER TV

4 x 30; Premieres Fourth Quarter 2010

Inspired by the online lifestyle brand TreeHugger.com,

this all-new series features comedian Faith Salie as she presents a provocative

look at pressing topics from around the globe-everything from air quality, to

exopolitics, to the unexpected value of time capsules. Through these

stories, TREEHUGGER TV will deconstruct and redefine the meaning of the word

"treehugger" from the crunchy-granola stereotype to describe an innovative,

adventurous change agent working to create a better tomorrow.

TreeHugger.com will provide in-depth coverage of each issue discussed in

the program through postings, videos and photos. Visitors will also be

invited to film their own TREEHUGGER TV segments for online-only presentation.

THE KAMEN CODE

8 x 30; Premieres First Quarter 2011

Dean Kamen created the Segway so that people could travel short distances

without using large amounts of fuel, and devised the "Luke Arm" so that people

who have lost a hand could grip objects anew. This eight-part series

chronicles Kamen-along with his intrepid correspondent Joanne Colan-as they

attempt to change the world for the better using the most cutting-edge

technology on the planet. Every day, Kamen is working on new ways to save

the planet, meeting the world's leading scientists, engineers, doctors and

inventors along the way. PlanetGreen.com will feature scientist Q&A

and additional details about the inventions featured in the show, as well as

exclusive online video of deleted scenes and outtakes.

SHAREEN VINTAGE

8 x 30; Premieres First Quarter 2011

Each 30-minute episode follows the fashion world's best-kept secret-Shareen

Mitchell, beloved by fashionistas and recessionistas alike for her unique,

affordable approach to vintage clothing. A self-taught designer with

retail outlets on both coasts, Mitchell is renowned for her ability to give new

life to dowdy old duds by turning them into chic, fashion-forward frocks.

To create these one-of-a-kind pieces, Mitchell welcomes her exclusively

female clients into her hip boutiques in both downtown Los Angeles and New

York's Chelsea district, to hear their stories and make them over in a

distinctly SHAREEN VINTAGE style that helps them look and feel their best.

Exclusive webisodes will be featured at PlanetGreen.com.

THE JOHN PATRICK SHOW

6 x 30; Premieres First Quarter 2011

Designer John Patrick Fleming is revered in the fashion world for bucking the

conventions of high fashion to create truly sustainable style delivered as

haute couture with his line, John Patrick Organic. This six-part series

follows months in the intense and wildly creative world of John Patrick and his

team, as they strive to ensure that the "Organic" label stays true to John

Patrick's vision of sustainable design while he builds a line for the launch

during Fall Fashion Week. Each week, John Patrick will blog at

PlanetGreen.com, sharing his insights on sustainable design.

URBAN IMPACT (wt)

1 x 60; Premieres Second Quarter 2011

Reverend Yearwood-longtime activist and president of the Hip Hop Caucus-turns

his attention to environmental justice in URBAN IMPACT, an hour-long special

following the Rev on his quest to bring these issues to urban communities.

URBAN IMPACT takes viewers behind the scenes with the Rev and his diverse

team, profiling the struggles and successes of this grassroots campaign.

PlanetGreen.com will feature resources and guides to enable audiences to

get involved in their own communities.

FAST FORWARD

13 x 1:30; Premieres Second Quarter 2010

Meet 13 unique visionaries in their quest to build a greener and healthier

future for our planet-notable names such as Venus Williams, Richard Branson,

Tiki Barber and Matthew Modine. Whether it's a community advocate finding

ways to make organic foods accessible to everyone, an entrepreneur developing

biofuels for air travel or a star athlete determined to green her sport, FAST

FORWARD provides an intimate look into the environmental projects of these

passionate individuals.

URBAN INSIGHT

4 x 1:30; Premieres Second Quarter 2011

URBAN INSIGHT is a series of vignettes following TreeHugger.com founder Graham

Hill as he explores the visionary ideas making New York City a better place to

be. On a quest to share green solutions found in NYC that can be easily

replicated in communities elsewhere, Graham brings viewers along as he plants

crops on a 1,000-square-foot rooftop farm, flips eggs on the griddle of a

sustainable bodega and braves hives of honeybees tended by the urban beekeeper

known simply as "Bee Man."