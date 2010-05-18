Upfronts 2010: CW Picks Up 'Nikita' and 'Hellcats'

Upfront Central: Complete Coverage from B&C

The CW has picked up dramas Nikita and Hellcats, the network announced Tuesday (May 18).

Nikita is the latest iteration of French director Luc Besson’s 1990 film La Femme Nikita, about an undercover agent (which has had a US film version and a series on USA Network). Maggie Q stars in The CW version.

Hellcats is a coming-of-age drama about a pre-law student (Aly Michalka) who is forced to join her college’s competitive cheerleading squad when she loses her scholarship. Ashley Tisdale and Gail O’Grady co-star.

Nikita and Hellcats join previously announced pickups Life Unexpected, One Tree Hill, Vampire Diaries, 90210, Gossip Girl, Smallville, Supernatural and America’s Next Top Model. Melrose Place has been canceled.

The CW will announce its 2010-11 schedule May 20 at its upfront presentation in New York.