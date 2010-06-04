Upfronts 2010: The CW, Fox Wrap Upfront Deals

UpfrontCentral: Complete Coverage from B&C

The CW said June 4 it has wrapped up its upfront sales, and

as part of those deals has also sold a substantial amount of advertising that

will run during full episodes of its shows when they are viewed online.

With its young-skewing programming, The CW is expanding the

number of commercials that appear online. A key part of its upfront strategy

was getting sponsors to buy advertising in its shows both on broadcast and via

the Internet.

The CW says its strategy worked. "We're wrapping this year's

CW upfront, and thrilled that our convergence initiative has been a resounding

success with the advertising community as the vast majority of our clients have

bought both on-air and full episode streaming online," said Rob Tuck, executive

VP, national sales for The CW. "As the youngest skewing network with a full

schedule of original programming for the first time, we've seen tremendous year

to year growth in all key categories, including health & beauty, retail,

wireless and autos, both domestic and foreign."

The CW's sales were up 20%, to about $370 million. Prices

were up about 7.5% on a cost-per-thousand viewers basis. The network, owned by

CBS and Time Warner, also sold substantially more of its inventory than last

year, when just 65% of its spots were reserved in the upfront.

Fox this morning also confirmed that it had wrapped up its

upfront sales. The network said that its "volume and pricing levels [were]

consistent with our position at the number one network."

Sources indicated that Fox sold about 80% of its advertising

inventory for next season, up from last year, generating between $1.8 billion and $1.9

billion worth of revenues. Prices were up by 8.5% to 9%.

CBS and ABC have made some sales but are still

negotiating. The networks are seeking increases bigger than Fox's, but some

media buyers are resisting.