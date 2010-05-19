Upfronts 2010: Conan Says Hello to TBS

UpfrontCentral: Complete Coverage from B&C





Conan O'Brien kicked off the Turner Upfront in his

typically zany fashion Wednesday morning at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New

York, giving advertisers a taste of what his show might feel like on TBS.

The network announced that Conan's new talk show will debut Nov. 8.





The presentation started with a video of an obese and

bearded O'Brien (with a Tom Hanks Castaway-style beard, not the fairly

tame one the comedian has been sporting since leaving The Tonight Show)

lying on the floor of his home surrounded by pizza boxes and beer cans.

He spends his post-Tonight Show days idly lying on a trampoline while

his daughter bounces up and down, raiding his wine cabinet and applying peanut

butter to his toenails for the dog to lick off until a fateful call comes from

TBS.





O'Brien then came out on stage and alluded to his fallout

with NBC and months off TV by asking the audience, "If anyone can explain

what the hell happened the last four months, I'd love to hear it."

He thanked Turner for giving him another opportunity in TV and joked, "I

really believe in basic cable...I don't want to live in a country that doesn't

have six ESPNs."





Turner Entertainment Networks President Steve Koonin also

added his two cents on Conan's arrival, saying he'd be remiss if he didn't

thank a certain NBC employee for allowing two great shows (O'Brien's new show

and Southland) to land at Turner as a photo of Jay Leno popped up on the

giant screen above the stage.





George Lopez, the man whose late night show is being

pushed back an hour to accommodate O'Brien's new show, said he was exited about

the tandem of "Coco and Loco," adding "We will do it again: the

same-sex Lucy and Desi."





The network fleshed out its summer and fall lineup and

trotted out nearly every star of its returning and new comedies and

dramas. Glory Daze, a comedy about young college students in

Wisconsin pledging a fraternity in the 1980s, will debut its eight-episode run

in late 2010. New animated series Neighbors From Hell, featuring

the voice of Molly Shannon, kicks off in June. Ice Cube's family comedy Are

We There Yet?, based on his movie of the same name, will also start in

summer 2010.





TBS has three one-hour scripted series in

development. The Wedding Band centers on four friends who all play

together in a wedding band. The Rabbit Factory follows a detective

team of a recent widow and a recently married man. The Catch

focuses on a widower who re-enters the dating world. In addition, the network

is developing two animated series: Good and Evel, about a dysfunctional

family and featuring the voices of Stanley Tucci and Steve Buscemi, and The

Black Family, about a blended interracial family.





In drama, TNT announced that Leverage would be

moving to Sunday nights, giving that network four nights of original

programming. TNT will also debut Franklin & Bash, about

unconventional young lawyers, as well as Memphis Blues with Jason

Lee. It also showed a preview of Fallen Skies, from Steven

Spielberg and starring Noah Wyle, which debuts next summer.





TNT also announced development plans for an untitled

medical show executive produced by Don Cheadle that will focus on doctors at an

urgent-care clinic in Los Angeles in 1971; Graysmith, based on the life

of cartoonist, writer and part-time private eye Robert Graysmith; Green

Detective, about an environmentalist who looks for the truth as an

insurance adjuster for a big private insurance company; Brain Trust,

about four brilliant but social awkward academics who solve crimes; Miss

Philly, from Jamie Foxx, which explores the quiet suburbs and ubran war

zones of Philadelphia where the mayor has hired the city's first

African-American police commissioner; and Dear God, which looks into the

dead letters bureau at the U.S. Postal Service.





Returning comedy My Boys is back on TBS starting

July 25. TNT is bringing back successful dramas Dark Blue, The Closer,

Rizzoli & Isles, HawthoRNe and Men of a Certain Age. (The Holly

Hunter drama Saving Grace comes to an end this summer.)



Men funnyman Ray Romano closed the upfront

appearing with his co-stars Scott Bakula and Andre Braugher and joking that

although his show may not attract the youngest demographic, he and his cast

were still going to "keep it real."





"So I'm gonna get a rash and you're gonna get a

groin pull," he said to Braugher.



