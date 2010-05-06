Upfronts 2010: Comedy Central Unveils New Program Slate
Comedy Central will roll out several new scripted and reality/sketch
comedy series as part of an ambitious upfront programming development
slate.
The slate, the first under new network head of original
programming and production Kent Alterman, will feature such new shows as
Highdeas, a comedy reality show based on the web site
highideas.com; Jon Benjamin Has a Van, a newsmagazine style
sketch show; Live Sex Show, a fully interactive panel show
hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer that takes a comedic look at all
things sex; Patrice Oneal's Guide to White People, starring the
Opie and Anthony personality who will look at race relations
from his unique point of view.
