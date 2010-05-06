Upfronts 2010: Comedy Central Unveils New Program Slate

Comedy Central will roll out several new scripted and reality/sketch

comedy series as part of an ambitious upfront programming development

slate.

The slate, the first under new network head of original

programming and production Kent Alterman, will feature such new shows as

Highdeas, a comedy reality show based on the web site

highideas.com; Jon Benjamin Has a Van, a newsmagazine style

sketch show; Live Sex Show, a fully interactive panel show

hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer that takes a comedic look at all

things sex; Patrice Oneal's Guide to White People, starring the

Opie and Anthony personality who will look at race relations

from his unique point of view.

