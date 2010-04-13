Upfronts 2010: CNN Doubles Down on Long-Form Programming

Upfront Central: Complete Coveragr From B&C

CNN

unveiled a slew of long-form programming designed to highlight what executives

insist is the cable news networks stock-in-trade, "non-partisan

reporting," during its upfront presentation to advertisers and reporters

Apr. 13 in New York.

The

cable news channel made its commitment to journalism the centerpiece of its

presentation, which it called "Newsmakers."

"We

are the only credible, non partisan voice left, and that matters," said Jim

Walton, president of CNN Worldwide. "Our traditional competitors have abandoned

the field."

"Journalism

is our core value, it is who we are, but most of all it is what allows us to

inform," said Greg D'Alba, the executive VP of advertising sales for CNN.

The

network is doubling down on long-form programming with several specials on

topics including education, the environment, terrorism and culture.

Additionally, Soledad O'Brien will anchor the two-night, two-hour special Haiti

- Rescued, May 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. The documentary examines the plight of Haiti's orphans

through the eyes of a 7-year-old orphan.

Anderson

Cooper will helm multiple investigative hours under the umbrella title An

Anderson Cooper 360 Investigation. American Al Qaeda will examine

the phenomenon of home-grown Qaeda converts. The week-long series begins May 10

and includes a year-long investigation by international correspondent Nic

Robertson into the case of accused New

York City bomb plotter Bryant Neal Vinas. Black

and White: Kids on Race explores the evolution of prejudice and

segregation by revisiting the watershed 1947 "Doll Test" conducted by

African-American psychologists Mamie and Kenneth Clark. Black and White

bows in June.

Chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will front

two specials in June: Toxic Towns USA, which looks at the myriad

pollutants plaguing rural Mossville, La., which is surrounded by chemical

plants; and Dads for my Daughters, which follows the plight of

best-selling author Bruce Feiler (Walking the Bible), who enlisted his

close male friends to be surrogate fathers for his twin daughters after Feiler's

2008 diagnosis of osteosarcoma (a rare and aggressive bone cancer).

CNN also introduced multiple long-form programs under

the rubric In America: Gary & Tony Have a Baby (June) about a gay

couple's journey toward parenthood via surrogacy and in vitro

fertilization; and Katrina Plus Five (August), about New Orleans five years

later.

Additionally, CNN's Black in America, which has already had two iterations anchored by

O'Brien, will return in October with Churched, which looks at the traditions of African American

churches and their role in the Civil Rights movement.

CNN executives also announced CNN.com initiatives

including several blogs: Eatocracy will cover food related issues; BeliefBlog

will look at religion; This Just In will focus on breaking news; and

Afghanistan Crossroads will provide updates from CNN's team of correspondents

in Afghanistan.

Executives also stressed the multiplatform environment,

saying that when CNN.com and CNN mobile apps are taken into account, it reaches

far more people than just the television network itself.

"So

much has been written about us lately, however is the complete story being

told? There is no way it is," D'Alba said. "You bet CNN is everywhere, you bet

television is everywhere. That is the real story."

D'Alba was referring to weeks of media scrutiny

following CNN's Q2 ratings, with columnists of all stripes weighing in on the

fate of CNN and what it should do to adjust.

Walton joked about that coverage in his opening remarks.

"I

would... like to thank the members of the media in this room for all of the

great coverage we have had over the last few months," Walton said, to laughs

from the audience.