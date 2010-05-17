Upfronts 2010: CBS Picks Up Four Newcomers

Upfront

Central: Complete Coverage from B&C

CBS has picked up four new shows for next season ahead of its upfront presentation May 19 in New York: The network’s Hawaii Five-O remake; Chuck Lorre’s Mike & Molly; Blue Bloods (fka Reagan’s Law), starring Tom Selleck; and legal drama Defenders.



Hawaii 5-0 is based on the classic cop series. Blue Bloods follows a family of New York cops. Jim Belushi is among the cast of Defenders. Romantic comedy Mike & Molly, about an overweight police officer who meets a woman at Overeaters Anonymous, marks CBS’ third comedy from Lorre, the executive producer behind CBS' Two and A Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, as previously reported by B&C.

More details and final credits for the shows will be unveiled when CBS announces its full 2010-2011 TV season lineup Wednesday.