Upfronts 2010: CBS Orders 'Mike and Molly'

CBS has ordered its third Chuck Lorre comedy. According to sources Mike and Molly has been given a green light for the 2010-11 season.

The network officially announces its schedule May 19 in New York.

Lorre is the Emmy-winning executive producer behind CBS'

Two and A Half Men and The Big Bang Theory.

Mike and Molly is a romantic comedy

about Mike, an overweight police officer (Billy Gardell), who meets

Molly (Melissa McCarthy) at Overeaters Anonymous.

Mike and Molly is also executive produced by Lorre and Mark Roberts (Two and

a HalfMen) and directed by James Burrows. It also stars Katy Mixon

(Eastbound & Down) and Swoosie Kurtz (Pushing Daisies).

It is from Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television.