Upfronts 2010: CBS Decides Fate of Nine Existing Series
A day before CBS' May 19 upfront presentation of
its schedule to advertisers in New York, the network has come down with
decisions on the fate of nine shows currently on its lineup, sources
confirmed.
Four dramas and three comedies got the ax, while Medium
-- the drama produced by CBS sibling CBS Television Studios that the
network picked up last year when it didn't make NBC's schedule -- and
comedy
Rules of Engagement have been renewed.
Getting cut on the drama side: veterans Cold
Case,
Ghost Whisperer and Number3 and a midseason entry from this
year, Miami Medical. Comedies
Accidentally on Purpose, New Adventures of Old Christine, Gary
Unmarried also were cut.
The decision to open up at least 5 1/2 hours bodes
well for new development to get a shot on the new season schedule.
Complete details on CBS' programming plans for the 2010-11 TV season
will be available Wednesday, when the network holds
its upfront at Carnegie Hall.
