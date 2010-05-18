Upfronts 2010: CBS Decides Fate of Nine Existing Series

Upfront Central: Complete Coverage from B&C

A day before CBS' May 19 upfront presentation of

its schedule to advertisers in New York, the network has come down with

decisions on the fate of nine shows currently on its lineup, sources

confirmed.

Four dramas and three comedies got the ax, while Medium

-- the drama produced by CBS sibling CBS Television Studios that the

network picked up last year when it didn't make NBC's schedule -- and

comedy

Rules of Engagement have been renewed.

Getting cut on the drama side: veterans Cold

Case,

Ghost Whisperer and Number3 and a midseason entry from this

year, Miami Medical. Comedies

Accidentally on Purpose, New Adventures of Old Christine, Gary

Unmarried also were cut.

The decision to open up at least 5 1/2 hours bodes

well for new development to get a shot on the new season schedule.

Complete details on CBS' programming plans for the 2010-11 TV season

will be available Wednesday, when the network holds

its upfront at Carnegie Hall.