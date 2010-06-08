Upfronts 2010: CBS Close to Wrapping Upfront Sales

UpfrontCentral: Complete Coverage from B&C

CBS said June 8

that it was largely done with its upfront advertising sales.

"As

we close out the Upfront, we are pleased to once again be in the

leadership position, with rate increases and total volume commensurate

with our number one standing in the marketplace," the network said in a

statement.

Sources indicated CBS registered price gains in the

high double digits and sold close to 80 percent of its inventory.

In

last year's recession driven market, prices fell and networks held onto

inventory, betting that prices would rise once the TV season arrived. But the 2010 market has shown early signs of strength, with Fox and The CW wrapping negotiations last week. (See related: TV Upfronts Come Back Strong)