Upfronts 2010: Cartoon Network Expands Its Sports Game

Sports programming took center court at the Cartoon Network

upfront, held at the Frederick P Rose Hall in the Time Warner

Center Wednesday (April

21).

The network is planning a foray into the awards show genre,

with Cartoon Network's Hall of Game, a sports-themed show honoring

professional and amateur athletes. Sports powerhouse IMG will produce the show,

which is tentatively slated for February 2011. Time Warner sister company Sports

Illustrated for Kids will also have a presence on the program.

The network is also taking advantage of its relationship

with Turner Sports on Run It Back Sunday. The show will take the NBA

On TNT game of the week and remix it into an hour, adding special effects

(like flames around the net or ball) and pop up trivia about the game and

players.

Cartoon is also bringing back the short form series My

Dad's a Pro, this time following Tony Gonzalez of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons

and his son Nikko.

Beyond sports, Cartoon is adding to its live action slate,

while bolstering its animation lineup with recognizable brand names. The

network is planning a modern remake of Looney Tunes called The Looney Tunes

Show, and is moving forward on a half hour animated series based on MAD

Magazine.

Live action programs in development include:

KROG, half hour scripted comedy/musical featuring a

band sent from Middle Earth to conquer and enslave surface dwellers.

Lords of Bad Axe, which will air as a 90-minute

original movie/backdoor pilot and is described as a live action videogame.

Cartoon is also adding 15 minute animated shows to its

lineup, taking a cue from Adult Swim, which takes over the channel in late

night and programs most of its originals in 15 minute increments. The first 15

minute shows are Regular Show, Secret Mountain Fort Awesome and Robotomy.

"Today we announced some bold new content as we continue to

provide advertisers with an extensive array of high profile

opportunities," said John O'Hara, executive VP and general manager,

Cartoon Network Ad Sales & Marketing. "We'll continue to

develop innovative ideas for our partners that will extend the reach

of their message across our linear and digital platforms and will deliver

measurable returns for their investment."