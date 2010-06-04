Upfronts 2010: Advertisers Joining Team CoCo
Turner Broadcasting has already found some advertisers
who want to be on Team CoCo.
Entering upfront negotiations, Turner has been seeking ad
rates for TBS' forthcoming Conan O'Brien-hosted late-night show that are
similar to the rates NBC was charging last season for The Tonight Show, when O'Brien
was host. Apparently, some sponsors have agreed to terms in that neighborhood.
"Since the news
about Conan's TBS agreement came out, there has been strong demand and interest
in the show. We are having very active conversations and a number of
advertisers have already agreed to be partners with us come this fall," Turner
said in a statement.
This week,
upfront advertising sales began in earnest -- a sharp contrast to last year
when negotiations dragged into August.
Foxwas first out of the gate, earning price increases in the 8% to 9% range.
CBS and ABC have also reached agreements with some ad agencies for time on next
year's schedule.
Overall buyers
and sellers are saying advertisers are bringing about 20% more money to the
upfront than last year, when a recession curtailed spending plans.
