Upfronts 2010: Advertisers Joining Team CoCo

UpfrontCentral: Complete Coverage from B&C

Turner Broadcasting has already found some advertisers

who want to be on Team CoCo.

Entering upfront negotiations, Turner has been seeking ad

rates for TBS' forthcoming Conan O'Brien-hosted late-night show that are

similar to the rates NBC was charging last season for The Tonight Show, when O'Brien

was host. Apparently, some sponsors have agreed to terms in that neighborhood.

"Since the news

about Conan's TBS agreement came out, there has been strong demand and interest

in the show. We are having very active conversations and a number of

advertisers have already agreed to be partners with us come this fall," Turner

said in a statement.

This week,

upfront advertising sales began in earnest -- a sharp contrast to last year

when negotiations dragged into August.

Foxwas first out of the gate, earning price increases in the 8% to 9% range.

CBS and ABC have also reached agreements with some ad agencies for time on next

year's schedule.

Overall buyers

and sellers are saying advertisers are bringing about 20% more money to the

upfront than last year, when a recession curtailed spending plans.