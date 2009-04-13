Upfronts 2009: Sundance Renews Elvis Costello Show, Unveils New Programs

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Sundance Channel has renewed Spectacle: Elvis Costello with… for a second season. In unveiling their 2009/10 programming slate, the channel also greenlit two new series, Be Good Johnny Weir and The Day Before.



Be Good Johnny Weir documents the U.S. figure skating champion as he prepares for his final Olympics in February 2010. The show follows Johnny’s relationships with his coach, friends, and manager/mom Patti. The series is produced by David Barba and Original Media.



The Day Before follows influential fashion designers in the last day and a half before a show. Director Loic Prigent goes behind-the-scenes with designers Sonia Rykiel, Proenza Schouler, and Karl Lagerfeld, among others. The show is prodced by Deralf and Story Box Press.



Costello’s show premiered in December 2008 and features interviews with artists, ranging from Elton John to Smokey Robinson to President Bill Clinton, discussing the creative process.



“All of these shows focus on truly captivating individuals and artists—people who not only entertain us, but who excite and inspire us,” said Lynne Kirby, SVP of original programming and development for Sundance Channel. “We are delighted to continue to provide unique perspectives on their lives and work.”



A new show produced by Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Apprentice) is also in development for Sundance Channel’s 2010 lineup. Don’t Bomb Kuala Lumpur is a show in which young comedians arrive in a new city and, guided by a celebrity mentor, have to become familiar with the new culture in order to perform stand-up for a local audience.



Sundance also announced three more shows currently in development for 2010. Architecture School is a documentary series that follows architecture students working on a major project. Red Summer looks at an Eskimo village in Alaska during commercial salmon season. And Top City Artist with Justin Bua follows Bua, an urban artist, as he works to gain acclaim in gallerys and museums.