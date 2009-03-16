Upfronts 2009: Sci Fi Channel Goes Syfy

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage from B&C

Sci Fi Channel announced Monday that it will rebrand

itself as Syfy in an effort to broaden its programming profile beyond science

fiction while retaining—phonetically, at least—its sci-fi

roots.

The announcement comes on the day of the NBC

Universal-owned cable channel's upfront presentation to advertisers, where

executives will discuss the planned rebrand, which includes the new tagline

"Imagine Greater." The channel, which reaches some 95 million households, has

long strived to show its range with "imagination-based entertainment" that

includes paranormal series like Ghost

Hunters and supernatural shows like Eureka, as well as traditional sci-fi series

like Battlestar

Galactica.

"Without abandoning our legacy or our core audience, we

needed to cultivate a distinct point of view with a name that we could own that

invites more people in and recognizes our broader range of programming with

literally something for everyone," said Sci Fi president David Howe in a

statement. "Syfy allows us to build on our 16-year heritage of success with a

new brand built on the power that fuels our genre: the imagination. Syfy ushers

in a new era of unlimited imagination, exceptional experiences and greater

entertainment that paves the way for us to truly become a global lifestyle

brand."

The rebrand is set for July, when it will launch in

tandem with the premiere of new scripted series Warehouse 13 on both the linear

channel and scifi.com.

The network explained that the rebrand also enables it

to trademark the name Syfy and leverage the brand through extensions like Syfy

Games, Syfy Films and Syfy Kids. However, the network will not change the name

of its standalone news forum, Sci Fi Wire.