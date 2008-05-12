Upfront: CBS Picking Up Six New Series

CBS is picking up six new projects, according to sources with knowledge of the network’s plans.

On the comedy slate are Worst Week and Project Gary, while Eleventh Hour, Harper’s Island, The Mentalist and The Ex List (formerly Myth X) are the drama additions.

Worst Week, from Universal Media Studiosand Hat Trick Productions, is based on a British Broadcasting Corp. series about a young couple.

Project Gary, from ABC studios, features Jay Mohr as a father juggling his kids and relationships.

Eleventh Hour is a science-based drama from Jerry Bruckheimer, Warner Bros and Granada.

Harper’s Island, from CBS Paramount, is a John Turteltaub (National Treasure) project about a group of people who run into trouble when they attend a destination wedding on an island.

The Mentalist is a crime drama from Warner Bros.

The Ex List,from CBS Paramount, is an Israeli drama import about a woman trying to go back through her life and find the man she should marry.

For complete coverage of the upfronts, click here.