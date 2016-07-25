Upfront 2016: We Told You So

Related: BET’s Carr Shares Secrets of His Success

The upfront for the 2016-17 TV season is wrapping up, but B&C gave readers a pretty good preview of how it would turn out on September 28, 2105.

The story said that after two years of declines, upfront volume would be up. Specifically, it said volume would rise 3%-5% and that prices would be up in the high-single digit range.

Many analysts and industry executives are saying that’s where it appears to be right now as cable programmers start to close their books, although price increases might be a bit higher, if you believe network salespeople.

Back in September, the scatter market was gaining strength, and that strength carried over into the upfront.