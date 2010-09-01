Update: AT&T, Hallmark Point Fingers Over Impasse

RELATED:Hallmark Channels Go Dark On AT&T U-verse

As of late

afternoon Wednesday, negotiations had not resumed between Hallmark and

AT&T over the latter's carriage of the former's channels, but the

sparring continued.

"We are not

negotiating now," said a Hallmark spokesperson. "We gave AT&T our

last proposal, and they dropped us. We are willing to continue to

negotiate but they have not responded to our last proposal."

Hallmark had

said it was willing to grant an extension of carriage beyond the 12:01

a.m. Sept. 1 date when the existing carriage agreement expired, but

AT&T says it was Hallmark that prompted the take-down.

AT&T replaced the channels with Starz Kids & Family and Turner

Classic Movies.

"AT&T

offered to extend the current deal and Hallmark rejected that offer,"

said a spokesperson, who had no comment on whether talks would resume

anytime soon.

Responding

to AT&T, Hallmark Channels President Bill Abbott put the onus back

on the telco for viewer dislocations in a release.



"AT&T's charges that Hallmark Channels pulled the plug on our own

networks and disadvantaged our own loyal viewers by not negotiating a

fair deal for them are not true," he said. "Hallmark Channels presented a

number of proposals in the course of the negotiations,

which were fair and reasonable and, we felt, addressed AT&T's

concerns. Unfortunately, AT&T dropped our signals and we are at an

impasse."

The statement did not

directly address AT&T's assertion that it had been willing to accept

an extension that Hallmark was not, but a Hallmark spokeswoman said Hallmark did not offer the extension because "because they had already sent us the termination letter. "