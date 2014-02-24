Unscripted Chief Krubsack Leaves Syfy

Tim Krubsack is leaving Syfy, where he had been senior VP of alternative programming. The executive had overseen unscripted development at the network.

“After much consideration, I have decided to step down as Syfy’s head of unscripted development to pursue other opportunities,” Krubsack said. “I am very proud of what my team and I have accomplished here and now is the time for me to explore all the options that exist in the ever-growing unscripted arena. I look forward to the many great shows that will continue to come from Syfy.”

Krubsack’s departure comes three months after former USA executive Bill McGoldrick took over as executive VP of original content at Syfy—replacing Mark Stern, who will be a producer on an upcoming Syfy series.

“We would like to thank Tim for his many contributions to Syfy’s unscripted successes including top-rated Face Off, the innovative social experiment Opposite Worlds, the buzz-generating Heroes of Cosplay, and stalwarts such as Ghost Hunters and Paranormal Witness. Tim also leaves us with an exceptionally strong development slate that will take Syfy to its next stage of unscripted programming. Tim is an incredibly hard-working executive whose strong production background allowed Syfy to program a wide variety of boundary pushing non-scripted series, and we wish great things for him in the next chapter of his career.”

News of Krubsack's departure was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.