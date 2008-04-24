‘Unruly’ Boston GM Randi Goldklank Getting Treatment

WHDH/WLVI Boston vice president and general manager Randi Goldklank, who is on administrative leave following her arrest after an altercation on an airline Sunday, is undergoing medical treatment.

Goldklank claimed that a male passenger took an empty seat next to her on a flight to Boston while she slept and touched her in an “inappropriate area.” When she became unruly, the airline contacted state troopers to meet the plane upon its landing at Logan Airport, and Goldklank was arrested.

"Randi Goldklank is an outstanding broadcast executive with a record of great success,” Sunbeam Television president Ed Ansin said in a statement. “The unfortunate events of last Sunday night were unanticipated, and Ms. Goldklank is deeply regretful. She is currently undergoing medical treatment and is on administrative leave from the company. We wish her a speedy recovery, as do her many friends in Boston and throughout the broadcasting industry.”

According to the police report, Goldklank told emergency medical technicians she had consumed “about three-dozen drinks” that day. The report said she was abusive to the arresting officers and threatened them with negative news coverage, telling them, “Leave me alone, do you know who the [redacted] I am? I’ll have a news crew down here in minutes, and you will lose your [redacted] jobs, you [redacted].” She also told a sergeant, “My station is going to put you on TV and ruin your life.”

Ansin said Mike Carson, who was consulting for WHDH and sister WLVI following his retirement as GM, will temporarily resume his previous responsibilities.