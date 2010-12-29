Univision's 'Soy Tu Duena' Ranks As Top Novela In U.S.

Drawing the most viewers since its premiere, the Dec. 27 finale of Univision's Soy Tu Dueña (Women of Steel) helped make the series the most-watched Spanish-language novela in U.S. history.

The Soy Tu Dueña

concluder averaged 7.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data,

reaching 9.4 million who watched some or all of the show. Since its

debut in June, Univision officials said the series, featuring popular

actress/singer Lucero (Valentina), Fernando Colunga (Jose Miguel) and

antagonist Gabriela Spanic (Ivana), averaged 5.4 million viewers, the

most ever for the format in the States.

The finale on Monday night

also played big among persons 18 to 49, averaging 4 million watchers

with the demo group coveted most by Madison Avenue. The show also

garnered 2.1 persons 18 to 34 and 2.5 million persons 12 to 34.

"We

are extremely proud of the success of ‘Soy Tu Dueña' and the historic

imprint it has left in the television industry in the U.S.," said Luis

Fernández, president of Entertainment for Univision Network and of

Univision Studios, in a statement. "This is a great example of the

ongoing popularity of the novela genre among U.S. viewers of all ages

and the power and reach of Univision's primetime lineup."