Univision's Ray Rodriguez to Retire

Univision Communications president and COO Ray Rodriguez

is retiring, the company confirmed Aug. 14. Cesar Conde has been promoted to president of Univision

Networks while CEO Joe Uva will add responsibilities as president.

Rodriguez began his career with Univision in 1990, when it was owned by the

Hallmark Network. Since that time, he has served as senior VP and

operating manager of the Univision Network, president of the Univision Network,

Galavision Network and the TeleFutura Network.

"Ray has been an invaluable part of the Univision family," said Uva in a statement. "I

want to personally thank him for his many contributions to the companys success,

as well as for his role in the popularization and proliferation of Hispanic

media in this country.

Rodriguez is the brother of Michael Rodriguez, who is senior VP of sales

and marketing for Univision rival Telemundo, owned by NBC Universal.