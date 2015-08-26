Univision's Ramos Ejected From Trump Press Conference

Iconic Univision anchor Jorge Ramos was escorted out of the room by security during a Donald Trump press conference in Dubuque, Iowa after he peppered the GOP front-running candidate with questions/statements about immigration and refused to stop asking them when Trump repeatedly pointed out he had not called on him. "Go back to Univision," Trump said dismissively.

When Ramos was allowed back in, Trump did engage in a lengthy colloquy on the issue. Wednesday, Trump was defending the ouster, saying Ramos was "ranting and raving like a mad man." Ramos said it was his duty as a journalist to challenge abuse of power.

Trump doubled down on his comments on Fox news anchor Megyn Kelly. He said he would not apologize for his tweets saying she was not very good and her show a waste of time — Fox chairman Roger Ailes had said Trump should apologize.

He told the crowd that Kelly should probably apologize to him, but he "just didn't care." He also reiterated he thought Fox had not treated him well and that he had gotten the tough questions in the first presidential debate, saying "I was treated unfairly in that debate."

Trump and Univision have some history. Univision dropped Trump's Miss Universe pageant after the candidate's remarks about Mexican immigrants.

Univision at the time (back in June) said it would continue to provide comprehensive coverage of Trump’s candidacy. And in this case, at least, become a part of the story as well.