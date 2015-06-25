Univision Dumps Trump Over Mexican Remarks

Top Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications said it was ending its business relationship with Donald Trump’s Miss Universe Organization because of insulting remarks Trump made about Mexican immigrants.

“At Univision, we see first-hand the work ethic, love for family, strong religious values and the important role Mexican immigrants and Mexican-Americans have had and will continue to have in building the future of our country,” Univision said in a statement. “We will not be airing the Miss USA pageant on July 12th or working on any other projects tied to the Trump Organization.”

Trump made his remarks as part of a campaign for president.

Univision said it will continue to cover Trump’s candidacy.

“Univision News and the local news division will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of all candidates, including Mr. Trump, to ensure our audience continues to have access to all points of view,” Univision said.