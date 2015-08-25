Trump Continues Twitter Tirade Against Fox News' Kelly

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump took to Twitter to take aim at Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly Monday night after her return from vacation.

Trump took issue with her tough—he said unfair—questioning at the first Republican debate and took aim on Twitter and in interviews on a host of news shows, and has clearly not gotten over it if his Twitter account is any barometer.

Trump fired off this Tweet:

"@megynkelly must have had a terrible vacation, she is really off her game. Was afraid to confront Dr. Cornel West. No clue on immigration!"

Followed by:

"I liked The Kelly File much better without @megynkelly. Perhaps she could take another eleven day unscheduled vacation!"

And:

"Megyn needs to go back on vacation. What a waste of an hour on Fox."

The messages got thousands of retweets and favorites.

Fox had no immediate comment about the new attacks, but others in the Twittersphere did.

"It's shocking actually. The GOP frontrunner, trashing Fox's biggest star, retweeting his fans who call @MegynKelly a 'bimbo' and 'a waste,'" tweeted CNN's Brian Stelter. "Donald Trump Attacks Megyn Kelly AGAIN - Is This Bordering On Cyber Bullying?!" tweeted Perez Hilton.

For her part, Kelly has stayed out of the fracas, saying she would do her job "without fear of favor" and leaving it at that. "This is a tough business and it is time now to move forward," she said soon after Trump's initial barrage.

As for Trump's reference to the "unscheduled vacation," a Fox spokesperson said when the issue was first raised over a week ago that "the conspiracy theories about Megyn Kelly's vacation rank up there with UFO's, the moon landing and Elvis being alive. Megyn is on a pre-planned, annual summer vacation with her family, which is much deserved. To imply otherwise as Donald Trump and his campaign operatives have is not only wildly irresponsible, but downright bizarre."