Univision's ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina' Gets Close to Six Million Viewers
Univision's reality beauty pageant, Nuestra Belleza Latina
(Our Latin Beauty) totaled 5.8 million viewers for its fifth season
premiere, including 1.7 million in the 18-49 demo, up 24% from last
year.
Univision
stations were the number one broadcast station viewed in prime time in
Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and Dallas in the key demo. Univision was
the fifth-ranked broadcast network among all the demos.
Last
season's pageant averaged 3 million viewers, and it was recentlyannounced that AT&T, Colgate, Disney, JCPenney, Maybelline, Garnier
and Subway will again sponsor the show.
Nuestra Belleza Latina airs Sundays at 8 p.m.
