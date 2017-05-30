Univision Working With Videology on Audience Selling, Programmatic TV

Univision Communications said it is working with Videology to develop data-driven opportunities to sell advertising based on target audiences with Univision’s Spanish-speaking viewership.

The companies will also use Videology’s advanced TV software to automate some sales at a time when programmatic TV buying is expected to increase.

“Univision is always looking for new ways to create connections between our audience and advertisers. Our partnership with Videology will offer a state-of-the-art platform that enables automated capabilities for clients, therefore offering advertisers a wide array of new opportunities to attract the Hispanic consumer using cutting-edge digital technology,” said Steve Mandala, executive VP of advertising sales at Univision.

The partnership is set to focus on planning, execution, optimization and measurement of Univision television campaigns with greater efficiency, producing greater overall results for key partners.

“We’re delighted to be working with Univision in helping them bring advanced TV solutions to their advertisers,” said founder and CEO of Videology Scott Ferber. “Advertisers and agencies are increasingly interested in applying advanced and first-party data to all their cross-screen video campaigns, including television. Our partnership with Univision helps ensure that the important Hispanic consumer base is included in this growing trend.”