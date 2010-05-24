Univision: Unveils 20-Plus Shows, Some Homegrown

Univision offered a peek at 20- plus new shows at its upfront presentation, including the first productions to hatch from Univision’s new studio. Presenting from Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Spanish-language network’s newbies include five telenovelas, two weekly series, two reality programs, two variety shows, and specials celebrating Mexico’s bicentennial and the “biggest and brightest” female entertainers.



“Today we celebrate Hispanic consumers and the thriving language that unites them. Hispanics continue to choose Spanish every day,” said Univision President/CEO Joe Uva. “Every marketer recognizes that the U.S. Census findings will show the new face of America, and Univision is uniquely positioned to help marketers maximize their connection to this vibrant consumer base.”



Univision also announced it will air soccer, featuring the Mexican national team.



The network created Univision Studios late last year with an eye toward owning more of its programming. Univision Networks President César Conde said the studio enables Univision to be a player in production. “Univision is exclusively able to offer audiences the best content from our international partners,” he said, “and at the same time, complement that success with the most relevant content available anywhere through our Univision Studio productions, customized for the U.S. Hispanic market.”



Telemundo presented its slate in New York May 13, frequently reminding attendees of its original programming.



Univision’s rookie novelas include Eva Luna, a “modern love story” from the new studio and Venevision. Univision Studios and Endemol are joining forces on the reality newcomer Mira Quién Baila (Look Who’s Dancing), while the new studio and BETV partner on the Survivor-esque reality show Desafio: La Gran Batalla (The Challenge: The Big Battle.)



Novelas from Televisa International include Soy Tu Dueña (You Belong to Me), Mar de Amor (Sea of Love) and Zacatillo, Un Lugar en Tu Corazón (Zacatillo, a Place in Your Heart).



Univision also announced four new novelas and a batch of Hollywood films on sister net TeleFutura, and four of the breathless nightly dramas on Galavisión.