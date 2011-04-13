Univision: There's An App For That

Univision on Wednedsay launched a new app that makes news, sports and entertainment content available on iPhones and iPods.

"We have seen tremendous interest and growth in Univision's mobile offerings," said Kevin Conroy, president of Univision Interactive Media. "We have also succeeded in delivering highly relevant content to Hispanics across each of the platforms they use on a daily basis, and the Univision App provides access to our compelling content in a single, customizable and highly accessible mobile user-experience not found anywhere else."

The App provides national news, local news and gossip, boxing and soccer updates and access to Univision shows including Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The Univision App is available for free from the App Store and allows users to customize by location, set up news alerts and use social media to share articles, pictures and videos.