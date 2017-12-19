Univision Teams With ACTV8me on Shoppable, Interactive Programming

Univision Communications has connected with enhanced TV platform company ACTV8me to create interactive, “shoppable” programming that enables viewers to purchase products and unlock offers while watching shows.



Univision said regional and national trials exceeded expectations, so it is now pushing ahead with the deployment of ACTV8me’s “Shop While You Watch” service, which enables viewers to purchase items directly through their mobile devices from their TVs. Starting today, the feature will be available on Despierta America, the network’s Spanish-language morning television show, and on other Univision programs.



ACTV8me’s platform is designed to let advertisers send tailored offers to a viewer’s mobile phone during television, radio and OTT video programming. That platform uses inaudible triggers that deliver the offer and content to the consumer’s native mobile wallet (such as Apple Wallet or Google Wallet) that can be redeemed online or in stores.



The ACTV8 and Univision partnership will also include interactive programming, by prompting viewers to download the free Mobii app while watching Despierta America. When an interactive segment is aired, viewers will receive mobile offers tied to the on-air programming, they said.



“Univision is always looking for innovative ways to enhance our partners’ activations while providing measurable results in real-time,” Sam Abiad, senior vice president of ad sales operations at Univision, said in a statement. “Our partnership with Actv8me helps further deliver a tailored experience for both brands and our viewers.”



