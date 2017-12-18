Univision To Air Primetime Travel Series Created with Carnival

Univision Communications said it is working with cruiseline giant Carnival Corp. to develop a prime time series called La Gran Sorpresa—The Great Surprise—that is set air Sunday nights at 8 p.m. starting Jan. 7.

The one-hour show is hosted by TV personality Poncho de Anda. For the series’ first six episodes, de Anda will be joined by several well-known personalities, including Univision Deportes’ Karina Banda; Despierta America’s Franscisca Lachapel and Maity Interiano; and Ligia Uriarte of Univision’s primetime dramedy, Mi Marido Tiene Familia.

The show will feature families being surprised as they sail on Carnival ships to locations including Cozumel, Mahogany Bay and Half Moon Cay.



Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to deliver the power of Univision Studios and our beloved personalities to bring La Gran Sorpresa to the leading Spanish-language network in the country,” said Steve Mandala, President of Advertising Sales and Marketing at Univision. “Our partnership with Carnival Corporation and its award-winning cruise line brands will further deepen their efforts with engaging Hispanic America with stories that resonate and unite families.”

Carnival has created six other original series, five of which appear on network or cable TV in the U.S. La Gran Sorpresa is the first aimed at the Spanish-language audience. Earlier in the fall, the company announced it had created OceanView – the world’s first over the top digital streaming channel from a travel provider

“Based on the exceptionally positive viewing results that exceed all other travel-related shows and the increased interest in cruise vacations our shows continue to generate, we are very excited to partner with Univision on La Gran Sorpresa and build on their strong connection with the Hispanic community,” said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. “Showcasing the extraordinary experiences our guests enjoy while on a cruise vacation for a full hour in primetime will position us to significantly expand the awareness of and demand for cruising within a burgeoning demographic that inherently values everything cruise vacations represent – family, friends, culture and fun.”



