Univision Takes Aim at Virus

Spanish-language network Univision has created its own PSA featuring chief medical correspondent Dr. Juan Rivera on keeping safe in the time of coronavirus

It has also distributed NAB-produced TV and radio PSAs that are also currently airing. 

Other steps the network and its stations are taking to combat the pandemic include:  

  • Airing a network-wide special, Diario del Coronavirus at 3 p.m. daily all this week, preempting local programming. 
  • Providing hourly vignettes on the virus. 
  • Creating a web page for relevant information and resources. 
  • Sending out a daily coronavirus-specific e-newsletter 
  • Launching a "todo sobre el coronavirus" ("everything you need to know about the coronavirus") VOD category on its Univision Now and Univision apps. 