Univision Takes Aim at Virus

Spanish-language network Univision has created its own PSA featuring chief medical correspondent Dr. Juan Rivera on keeping safe in the time of coronavirus.

It has also distributed NAB-produced TV and radio PSAs that are also currently airing.

Other steps the network and its stations are taking to combat the pandemic include:

Airing a network-wide special, Diario del Coronavirus at 3 p.m. daily all this week, preempting local programming.

Providing hourly vignettes on the virus.

Creating a web page for relevant information and resources.

Sending out a daily coronavirus-specific e-newsletter