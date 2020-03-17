Telemundo Launches Coronavirus-Themed Nightly Newscast

Telemundo is launching the weeknight newscast Noticias Telemundo Presenta -- Coronavirus: Un Pais en Alerta (Noticias Telemundo Presents -- Coronavirus: A Nation On Alert) March 17 at 11:35 p.m. ET. The newscast focuses on “the latest developments regarding the coronavirus and its impact on the Latino community as the country remains on alert during this national emergency,” said Telemundo.

Julia Vaqueiro anchors.

“The launch of this new late-night newscast reaffirms Telemundo’s ongoing commitment to provide the Latino audience with the most comprehensive, credible information they need to make decisions every day,” said Luis Fernandez, president of Noticias Telemundo. “We want to help our community understand the effects of this emergency and rather than live in fear, be empowered to make informed decisions about their health.”

Vaqueiro previously anchored weekend evening newscast Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana.

Sports show Telemundo Deportes’ Titulares y Más moves to midnight.

Amidst the coronavirus crisis, morning show Un Nuevo Dia runs for four hours, midday Noticias Telemundo Mediodia goes for an hour and the 3 p.m. ET Al Rojo Vivo goes for two hours.