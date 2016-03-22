Univision Starts New Digital Innovation Push

Univision Digital said it launched a new initiative called Univision Beta aimed at accelerating digital innovation.

Among Univision Beta’s first projects is to expand Univision News’ coverage of the 2016 presidential election via platforms including Snapchat, Purpole and Slack.

Univision Beta was created as part of a three-year collaboration between Univision Digital and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab. It will be based at Newsport, Univision’s news facility in Miami and is designed as an in-house innovation lab, experimenting with new products, tools, formats and technologies.

Univision’s director of digital innovation, Carlos Martínez de la Serna, will lead the initiative. Univision News’ VP of strategic communications, Jose Zamora, also plays a leading role in the Univision Beta team

“We are absolutely thrilled with the launch of this innovation initiative that will not only help keep Univision at the forefront of the digital explosion but will also improve our internal processes and promote the search for new, more efficient platforms, models and formats for delivering content to an increasingly wider digital audience,” said Isaac Lee, chief news and digital officer at Univison. “Innovation through experimentation is Univision Beta’s principal mission; one that will positively impact the way that our multicultural audiences receive and engage with information in today’s fast evolving media landscape.”