Univision Signs New Ratings Agreement With Nielsen

Nielsen and Univision said they signed a new long-term agreement for audience measurement.

The new deal includes national and local TV ratings plus Nielsen’s SVOD content ratings and out of home viewing.

Univision’s broadcast network, UniMas, Univision Deportes, Galavision, El Rey and 36 local TV stations are covered by Nielsen’s measurement and analytic services.

“As the leading media company engaging Hispanic consumers, Univision works with the major research and analytics companies in the business to ensure accurate and representative data on the media consumption of Hispanic audiences, as well as the impact it has on brand growth, regardless of the platform or connection that they are using,” said Roberto Ruiz, executive VP of research, insights and analytics at Univision. "Within this framework, our renewed agreement with Nielsen ensures accurate measurement as our audience continues to evolve across screens and platforms, in and out of the home. With an enhanced suite of tools we will deliver to our clients the whole picture of the unique, engaged audience they can connect with to generate brand growth messages—now with even greater clarity on local markets and radio. Furthermore, our agreement ensures that Univision remains at the forefront of innovative new technologies in a rapidly evolving media marketplace.”

The agreement comes at a time when Nielsen argues that using return-path information from set-top boxes and smart TVs is not enough to accurately measure viewership by minority viewers. Nielsen adds its panel information to adjust raw data and better represent viewing patterns.

“Whether it’s to watch futbol, the latest telenovela or the local news, U.S. Hispanics have a very special relationship with Univision,” said Peter Bradbury, executive VP and managing director of Nielsen’s National Sellers Group. “We are honored to extend the special relationship that exists between Univision and Nielsen. This collaborative agreement is built on the mutual and shared belief that we succeed when our clients succeed and our commitment to deliver metrics that help monetize and power their business.”